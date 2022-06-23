Summer Here are 5 state campgrounds less than an hour from Boston for a quick weekend getaway Take a TikTok tour of these special spots before planning your next trip. People enjoying Wompatuck State Park in Hingham. Lisa Irwin

How does a Boston resident balance in-person work while exploring the natural amenities Massachusetts has to offer? Here’s one idea: a weekend camping trip.

Recent return-to-office efforts have left most employees feeling more sour than sweet as in-person work makes it impossible to hunker down in a far away Airbnb. So for those who don’t have four hours to spare to drive to Acadia National Park, here are 5 state parks within an hour of Boston.

Wompatuck State Park

Located near Hingham, at around a 52-minute drive, Wompatuck State Park boasts paved bike paths, showers, a picnic area, and places to hook up a trailer or R.V.

Residents of Massachusetts can enjoy camping here for $17 a day. Non-residents pay $54.

One TikTok user posted a video of a “beautiful view from a gnarly 2 hour run” through the park.

Harold Parker State Forest

This state forest boasts a 38-minute drive from Boston. Other activities to pair with a night in a tent include canoeing, kayaking, horseback riding, mountain biking, swimming, and hiking.

Residents of Massachusetts can camp here for $17 a day. Non-residents pay $54.

Another TikTok user showed off what the park has to offer.

Camp Nihan Education Center

For local campers looking to know about their campsite while still avoiding driving too far out of the way, Camp Nihan Education Center is a 22-minute drive from Boston.

A TikTok user showed the facilities at night, calling them “spooky.”

The facilities are open Friday and Saturday July through August. It’s described as the “ideal facility” for groups of friends and families due to the group cabins available. These cabins contain bunk beds, tables, a pellet stove, refrigerator, and limited electricity.

Massasoit State Park

Massasoit State Park is known for its trails but also has facilities for fishing, biking, non-motorized boating, canoeing, and kayaking. It’ll take 55 minutes by car to arrive at the site.

A “daily reminder to get outside” video shows off the Massasoit trails and a small picnic area.

From the booking portal, residents of Massachusetts pay $17 a night. Non-residents pay $54.

Myles Standish State Forest

About an hour away, Myles Standish State Forest offers swimming and horseback riding alongside the usual camping options. If campers are looking to tie the knot at the site of their favorite trip to the outdoors, that can be arranged at Myles Standish. Three yurts are available on the grounds.

A 2021 video of the park showed one TikTok user on horseback.