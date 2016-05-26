10 beautiful New England lake houses you can rent on Airbnb

Get amazing travel deals when you sign up for Boston Traveler. Find the perfect getaway, grab special fares for local and international trips, and much more.

With Memorial Day weekend just around the corner and temperatures reaching summer-like levels, there’s never been a better time to book a New England weekend getaway. And what better place to spend a few days off than next to a lake?

New Hampshire has Lake Winnipesaukee, Vermont has Lake Champlain, and Maine has too many lakes to count. But the truth is all six New England states have numerous houses situated on lakes or ponds available for rent on Airbnb. Here are ten gorgeous ones.

A lake house in Rangeley, Maine. —Airbnb

Located 15 feet from Rangeley Lake, guests of this spacious four-bedroom house have access to a raft, 2 kayaks, 2 stand up paddleboards, a canoe, grill, firepit, and lounge chairs with a table.

The reviews say: “Fantastic house by the lake with spacious rooms and an awesome outdoor deck! My friends and I had a great time and would definitely recommend it!”

Cost per night: $150 for up to nine guests.

Distance from Boston: 4 hours.

A lakefront cottage in Windham, Maine. —Airbnb

A quick trip up Route 95 and you’ll find yourself at this house set on Little Duck Pond. Sit on the deck and watch for bald eagles or take a quick 20-minute drive to Portland for some shopping and sightseeing.

The reviews say: “I spent my days reading, swimming, and lounging on the front porch as a cool breeze came in off the pond. I needed a week of quiet and this camp was perfect.”

Cost per night: $120 for up to four guests, $20 per additional guest (up to six).

Distance from Boston: 2 hours.

Views from a lakeside Victorian cottage in Windham, Maine. —Airbnb

With 120 feet of frontage and canoes, kayaks, a sailboat, and a dock to launch them all off of, this lakeside Victorian cottage will keep the water-lovers busy. If you crave a bit of civilization — or an afternoon shopping trip — Portland is only a 20-minute drive away.

The reviews say: “The cabin is in a cove surrounded by trees on all sides so it is much more private than other houses on the lake. I LOVE this place and plan on returning every year.”

Cost per night: $160 for up to 6 guests.

Distance from Boston: 2 hours.

Lakefront cottage in Cabot, Vermont. —Airbnb

Guests of this lakefront cottage will be able to see sunrises from the master bedroom overlooking the water. There’s also 30×30 boat garage, and boat rentals available elsewhere on the pond.

The reviews say: “We enjoyed tea on the deck overlooking the lake in the mornings and watching the stars over a glass of wine in the evenings. Perfect!”

Cost per night: $160 for up to 6 guests.

Distance from Boston: 3 hours.

A lakefront cottage in Westmore, Vermont. —Airbnb

Located on the edge of Lake Willoughby, this brightly colored cottage includes panoramic lake and mountain views from most rooms in the house. The water is steps from the back door.

The reviews say: “There is a very homey vibe. We arrived to an extremely thoughtful and kind welcome basket. I wanted to hug Elaine when we left!”

Cost per night: $250 for up to 6 guests.

Distance from Boston: 3.25 hours.

A private lake house in Westminster, Massachusetts. —Airbnb

For any large-party needs, from bachelorette parties to family reunions, this mini-mansion in Westminster is just the ticket. With enough room for 14 guests to sleep comfortably and additions like a sailboat, paddle boat, rowboat, volleyball court, canoes, kayaks, horseshoes, and two barbecue grills, there’s a lot to keep you busy the moment you walk in.

The reviews say: “The house is big enough to have everyone inside or outside, which is great for surprise weather conditions. The yard is huge for fires and games, the dock is gorgeous, and the watercraft are a fun bonus.”

Cost per night: $400 for up to 14 guests.

Distance from Boston: 1.25 hours.

A lakefront home in Ayer, MA. —Airbnb

You can enjoy a water view from any of the five bedrooms in this large house situated on Sandy Pond. For out-of-town visitors who want to mix the tranquil pond life with big-city tourism, you can catch a commuter rail train to Boston only two miles from the house.

The reviews say: “I would definitely recommend this home for a group of any size. The kitchen and living room were very large and the sound system in the living room was a great touch!”

Cost per night: $349 for up to eight guests, $25 per additional guest (up to ten).

Distance from Boston: 0.75 hours.

A lake cottage in New Fairfield, Connecticut. —Airbnb

This small cottage overlooks Squantz Pond, a quiet inlet that is part of Candlewood Lake in Western Connecticut. Just across the pond is Pootatuck State Forest, making this house perfect for couples or small families looking for a nearby hike.

The reviews say: “Equidistant from two quintessential comfort food restaurants (American Pie and Villa Pasta) makes for a satisfying meal before ending the day enjoying the sun setting across the lake.”

Cost per night: $150 for up to four guests.

Distance from Boston: 3.25 hours.

A beach-side cottage in Rhode Island. —Airbnb

Located on the Ponagansett Reservoir in West Rhode Island, guests can easily enjoy swimming, fishing and kayaking thanks to this beach-side cottage’s location. Tom, the cottage owner, invites guests to “breathe in the clean air and witness nature all around you.”

The reviews say: “The whole setup of the cabin is perfect, with the windows facing the water and the huge deck.”

Cost per night: $125 for up to four guests.

Distance from Boston: 1.5 hours.

A log cabin in New Hampshire. —Airbnb

Minutes away from a shared private beach on Squam Lake, guests at this New Hampshire log cabin can enjoy listening to the loons from the enclosed screen porch. Take the kayak or canoe for a spin if you’d like, or meet some friends at the nearby Lake Winnipesaukee.

The reviews say: “Rick was a wonderful host responding to any little question and even left us some maple syrup and fresh eggs from his chickens.”

Cost per night: $160 for up to six guests.

Distance from Boston: 2 hours.