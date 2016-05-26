10 beautiful New England lake houses you can rent on Airbnb

Think of this as your own personal inspiration board for summer.

The backyard of a lakefront cottage on Lake Willoughby in Westmore, Vermont.
The backyard of a lakefront cottage on Lake Willoughby in Westmore, Vermont. –Airbnb
SHARE TWEET
By
May 26, 2016

Get amazing travel deals when you sign up for Boston Traveler. Find the perfect getaway, grab special fares for local and international trips, and much more.

With Memorial Day weekend just around the corner and temperatures reaching summer-like levels, there’s never been a better time to book a New England weekend getaway. And what better place to spend a few days off than next to a lake?

New Hampshire has Lake Winnipesaukee, Vermont has Lake Champlain, and Maine has too many lakes to count. But the truth is all six New England states have numerous houses situated on lakes or ponds available for rent on Airbnb. Here are ten gorgeous ones.

1. Abenaki Lodge in Rangley, Maine

A lake house in Rangeley, Maine.
A lake house in Rangeley, Maine. —Airbnb
Advertisement

Located 15 feet from Rangeley Lake, guests of this spacious four-bedroom house have access to a raft, 2 kayaks, 2 stand up paddleboards, a canoe, grill, firepit, and lounge chairs with a table.

The reviews say: “Fantastic house by the lake with spacious rooms and an awesome outdoor deck! My friends and I had a great time and would definitely recommend it!”

Cost per night: $150 for up to nine guests.

Distance from Boston: 4 hours.

2. Lakefront House in Windham, Maine

A lakefront cottage in Windham, Maine.
A lakefront cottage in Windham, Maine. —Airbnb

A quick trip up Route 95 and you’ll find yourself at this house set on Little Duck Pond. Sit on the deck and watch for bald eagles or take a quick 20-minute drive to Portland for some shopping and sightseeing.

The reviews say: “I spent my days reading, swimming, and lounging on the front porch as a cool breeze came in off the pond. I needed a week of quiet and this camp was perfect.”

Cost per night: $120 for up to four guests, $20 per additional guest (up to six).

Distance from Boston: 2 hours.

3. Lakeside Victorian Cottage in Windham, Maine

Lake House Maine 3
Views from a lakeside Victorian cottage in Windham, Maine. —Airbnb

With 120 feet of frontage and canoes, kayaks, a sailboat, and a dock to launch them all off of, this lakeside Victorian cottage will keep the water-lovers busy. If you crave a bit of civilization — or an afternoon shopping trip — Portland is only a 20-minute drive away.

Advertisement

The reviews say: “The cabin is in a cove surrounded by trees on all sides so it is much more private than other houses on the lake. I LOVE this place and plan on returning every year.”

Cost per night: $160 for up to 6 guests.

Distance from Boston: 2 hours.

4. Lakefront Cottage in Cabot, Vermont

Vermont Lake House 1
Lakefront cottage in Cabot, Vermont. —Airbnb

Guests of this lakefront cottage will be able to see sunrises from the master bedroom overlooking the water. There’s also 30×30 boat garage, and boat rentals available elsewhere on the pond.

The reviews say: “We enjoyed tea on the deck overlooking the lake in the mornings and watching the stars over a glass of wine in the evenings. Perfect!”

Cost per night: $160 for up to 6 guests.

Distance from Boston: 3 hours.

5. Lakefront Cottage in Westmore, Vermont

Vermont Lake House 2
A lakefront cottage in Westmore, Vermont. —Airbnb

Located on the edge of Lake Willoughby, this brightly colored cottage includes panoramic lake and mountain views from most rooms in the house. The water is steps from the back door.

The reviews say: “There is a very homey vibe. We arrived to an extremely thoughtful and kind welcome basket. I wanted to hug Elaine when we left!”

Cost per night: $250 for up to 6 guests.

Distance from Boston: 3.25 hours.

6. Big Private Lake House in Westminster, Massachusetts

MA Lake House 1
A private lake house in Westminster, Massachusetts. —Airbnb

For any large-party needs, from bachelorette parties to family reunions, this mini-mansion in Westminster is just the ticket. With enough room for 14 guests to sleep comfortably and additions like a sailboat, paddle boat, rowboat, volleyball court, canoes, kayaks, horseshoes, and two barbecue grills, there’s a lot to keep you busy the moment you walk in.

The reviews say: “The house is big enough to have everyone inside or outside, which is great for surprise weather conditions. The yard is huge for fires and games, the dock is gorgeous, and the watercraft are a fun bonus.”

Advertisement

Cost per night: $400 for up to 14 guests.

Distance from Boston: 1.25 hours.

7. Lakefront Home in Ayer, MA

MA Lake House 2
A lakefront home in Ayer, MA. —Airbnb

You can enjoy a water view from any of the five bedrooms in this large house situated on Sandy Pond. For out-of-town visitors who want to mix the tranquil pond life with big-city tourism, you can catch a commuter rail train to Boston only two miles from the house.

The reviews say: “I would definitely recommend this home for a group of any size. The kitchen and living room were very large and the sound system in the living room was a great touch!”

Cost per night: $349 for up to eight guests, $25 per additional guest (up to ten).

Distance from Boston: 0.75 hours.

8. Lake Cottage in New Fairfield, Connecticut

CT Lake House.
A lake cottage in New Fairfield, Connecticut. —Airbnb

This small cottage overlooks Squantz Pond, a quiet inlet that is part of Candlewood Lake in Western Connecticut. Just across the pond is Pootatuck State Forest, making this house perfect for couples or small families looking for a nearby hike.

The reviews say: “Equidistant from two quintessential comfort food restaurants (American Pie and Villa Pasta) makes for a satisfying meal before ending the day enjoying the sun setting across the lake.”

Cost per night: $150 for up to four guests.

Distance from Boston: 3.25 hours.

9. Beach-Side Cottage in Chepachet, Rhode Island

A cottage in Rhode Island.
A beach-side cottage in Rhode Island. —Airbnb

Located on the Ponagansett Reservoir in West Rhode Island, guests can easily enjoy swimming, fishing and kayaking thanks to this beach-side cottage’s location. Tom, the cottage owner, invites guests to “breathe in the clean air and witness nature all around you.”

The reviews say: “The whole setup of the cabin is perfect, with the windows facing the water and the huge deck.”

Cost per night: $125 for up to four guests.

Distance from Boston: 1.5 hours.

10.  Log Cabin in Center Lake, New Hampshire

A log cabin in New Hampshire.
A log cabin in New Hampshire. —Airbnb

Minutes away from a shared private beach on Squam Lake, guests at this New Hampshire log cabin can enjoy listening to the loons from the enclosed screen porch. Take the kayak or canoe for a spin if you’d like, or meet some friends at the nearby Lake Winnipesaukee.

The reviews say: “Rick was a wonderful host responding to any little question and even left us some maple syrup and fresh eggs from his chickens.”

Cost per night: $160 for up to six guests.

Distance from Boston: 2 hours.

TOPICS: Travel Lifestyle

Loading Comments...

A Southwest Airlines aircraft sits at the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Logan
Southwest Airlines is switching terminals at Logan Airport August 22, 2019 | 12:55 PM
Craigville Beach
Cape Cod
A photographer took stunning images of Cape Cod from a helicopter. Take a look. August 20, 2019 | 9:15 AM
Northeast Regional
Travel
Thinking about planning that group trip? Amtrak just increased its group travel discount August 19, 2019 | 7:56 PM
In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, economy class seating is shown on a United Airlines Boeing 787-9 undergoing final configuration and maintenance work at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Travel
Members of Congress from R.I. push for more comfortable airplane seats August 18, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Southwest Airlines planes in Irvine, California.
Air Travel
Southwest Airlines will end service between Boston and 3 cities August 16, 2019 | 9:09 PM
Travel
USA Today readers just named these New England hotels among the best in America August 9, 2019 | 5:24 PM
A field of brilliant yellow sedum form a carpet in front of the Highland Light Lighthouse on the Cape Cod National Seashore.
Outer Cape
Here's how The New York Times thinks you should spend 36 hours on the outer Cape August 9, 2019 | 12:56 PM
The Frontier Airlines A320neo.
$$$
Travelers with a certain last name can fly Frontier Airlines for free next week August 9, 2019 | 9:57 AM
Jimmie Johnson (48) and Kyle Busch (18) lead the pack at the start of the New Hampshire 301 auto race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 17, 2016, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)
NASCAR
A New England NASCAR track ranked among the best in the U.S. August 9, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Water Wizz of Westerly
Travel
A New England water park will close after 40 years in business August 8, 2019 | 11:58 AM
The Amtrak Downeaster
$$$
Amtrak has a flash sale right now, but there's a catch August 7, 2019 | 2:27 PM
A Southwest Airlines aircraft sits at the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
$$$
Southwest is offering one-way flights from Boston for as little as $59 August 7, 2019 | 2:25 PM
In Provincetown, the town’s first on-site brewery, Provincetown Brewing Co., opens Monday.
Beer
Provincetown’s first brewery opens Monday August 4, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Lobsters at the Maine Lobster Festival.
Travel
It's lobsters' favorite day of year as Maine festival ends August 4, 2019 | 8:22 AM
Travel
Delta Air Lines now offers service to Worcester Regional Airport August 2, 2019 | 7:44 PM
Pump House waterpark at Jay Peak.
Travel
This New England water park is among the best in America, according to TripAdvisor users August 1, 2019 | 3:36 PM
The Roar-O-Saurus roller coaster at Story Land.
Travel
Two of America's best amusement parks are in New England, according to TripAdvisor users July 31, 2019 | 3:15 PM
Cape Air
Travel
Cape Air will soon offer year-round service between NYC and these local airports July 30, 2019 | 9:57 AM
Travel
9 things you should never do on an airplane, according to flight attendants July 30, 2019 | 5:00 AM
The interior of the home at the Lawson's Finest Liquids original brewery site.
Beer
You can now book a stay at the original site of this Vermont brewery July 29, 2019 | 10:09 PM
Going to the Cape? Nickerson State Park in Brewster offers many kettle ponds to swim in. When you dry off, spend the night at one of the park’s 418 campsites.
Travel
These are the top 10 campsites for fishing in Mass., according to MassWildlife July 29, 2019 | 3:55 PM
The famous Nubble Lighthouse has appeared on more postcards and souvenirs than perhaps any other New England lighthouse. See the real thing at York Beach in Maine. There is metered parking in a municipal lot next to the beach.
Travel
Report: This New England state has the most vacation homes in the country July 29, 2019 | 3:28 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2010 file photo, Frontier Airlines jetliners sit stacked up at gates along the A concourse at Denver International Airport. Passengers flying Frontier Airlines will now have to pay extra to place carry-on bags in overhead bins or for advance seat assignments. The move comes as the Denver-based airline transforms itself into a fee-dependent airline, similar to Spirit Airlines or Allegiant Air _ the only other U.S. carriers to charge such fees. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Travel
Frontier Airlines will add nonstop routes from two New England airports to this warm-weather city July 29, 2019 | 9:47 AM
Lobsters at the Maine Lobster Festival.
Travel
Everything you can eat and do at the Maine Lobster Festival July 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina.
Travel
Sleek new hotel suites unveiled at Gurney's Newport location July 27, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Houseboats at Newburyport
Travel
You can stay in a houseboat along the Newburyport coast July 27, 2019 | 8:00 AM
2017 Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival
Travel
What to know about this year's Revere Beach sand sculpting festival July 26, 2019 | 3:10 PM
Cape Cod Potato Chips factory in Hyannis.
Travel
The Cape Cod Potato Chips factory has a new and improved tour July 26, 2019 | 1:56 PM
At the southern tip of Rhode Island, another Relais & Châteaux property, the Ocean House (1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill, 401-584-7000, www.oceanhouseri.com), is an exact replica of the inn that welcomed guests to tony Watch Hill for 136 years, from 1868 until 2003. The rambling yellow building with multiple balconies, porches, and staircases overlooks the Atlantic, Block Island, and Montauk, N.Y. Furnishings combine British Colonial, Early American, and New England coastal themes in sunny yellows and blues. A “deluxe king’’ room goes for $895 in July and August, but you can book the same room for $400 in January. A Winter Wonderland package is an even better deal; starting at $320, weekdays only, it includes breakfast, skating rink tickets, and hot chocolate or cider. Spa packages offer similar discounts. All guests have access to complimentary afternoon refreshments, culinary and art classes.
Travel
CNN Travel picked a New England eatery as one of the world's best waterfront restaurants July 25, 2019 | 3:08 PM
Travelers wait in the security line at Logan International Airport's Terminal A.
Travel
You can now get food delivered to your gate at Logan Airport July 23, 2019 | 1:17 PM