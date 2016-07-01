5 New England wellness retreats that will reset your life

Get out of the city to find your center.

Canyon Ranch's Indoor pool
–Courtesy of Canyon Ranch
By
Cassie Shortsleeve
July 1, 2016

Spa days are wonderful, but sometimes life’s stressors require more than just a few hours of Zen—as in, an entire weekend dedicated to wellness.

Fortunately, New England is the idyllic setting for structured relaxation: from the hills of the Berkshires to ski resorts that turn green come summer, rejuvenating locales serve as the background for a slew of renowned establishments that promise to reset mind, body, and spirit.

These five nearby destinations practically guarantee that you’ll return reenergized, relaxed, and refreshed. (Feeling calmer yet?)

Stowe Mountain Ranch Yoga Retreat Center (Stowe, Vermont)

Move over, ski bunnies; make room for the yogis. At this rustic ranch, complete with a quaint overnight retreat center, instructors lead sessions of all kinds, from vinyasa and hot yoga, to yoga and writing, and even yoga with horses (really). Spa touches, like a cedar sauna and an outdoor hot tub, and outdoor adventure, like nearby hikes throughout the Green Mountains, make Stowe a destination for anyone seeking a little bit of R&R with Vermont mountain views. To attend a retreat, contact a leader of an upcoming program directly.

Winvian Farm (Morris, Connecticut)

What’s more peaceful than renting a charming cottage in the Connecticut countryside? At Winvian Farm, an estate home to 18 unique bungalows, you’ll find much-needed peace and quiet paired with the opulence of a resort focused on relaxation. The 5,000-square-foot spa’s arched windows allow for a flood of light so you can enjoy treatments like hydrotherapy and aromatherapy without forgetting your setting. Sip organic tea, sneak in a yoga class in the spa’s airy lounge, and see what five-star dining is all about at the property’s restaurant, where the philosophy is seed to table.

Winvian Farm

Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health (Stockbridge, Massachusetts)

The largest yoga retreat center in North America (hosting 50,000 guests a year) is right in our backyard. At Kripalu—set high atop a hill overlooking the serene Lake Mahkeenac in the Berkshires—expert (or aspiring) yogis can practice, meditate, sign up for a cooking class, indulge in farm-to-table cuisine, kayak, hike the miles of trails surrounding the property, and relax with an Ayurvedic massage. With an ‘R&R retreat,’ you customize your own stay, choosing from a selection of in-the-classroom workshops and outdoor experiences.

Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health
Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health —Courtesy of Kripalu

Rolling Meadows (Brooks, Maine)

When you picture a place to meditate, Rolling Meadows likely matches the image in your mind: 100 acres of rolling hills in coastal Maine. Go here to truly disconnect. The retreats, which include 11 people max, call for ‘social silence,’ said to be restorative, in-between sessions. You’ll hardly have words for your surroundings (green walking paths, a spring-fed pond, a small flock of sheep grazing the pasture) and the food (organic vegetables from an on-site farm) anyway.

Canyon Ranch (Lenox, Massachusetts)

Canyon Ranch is considered the gold standard of wellness getaways for good reason: In Lenox, you’ll find a sprawling retreat centered around the 100-year-old Bellefontaine Mansion, where your options, though pricey, are limitless. Consult with top doctors, play croquet on the lawn, take a guided kayak ride, clear the clutter from your life by learning the art of feng shui, and try your hands at a ropes course. Relax with ancient (or modern) body therapies, and dine on thoughtful meals crafted with locally sourced ingredients on scenic outdoor patios.

Canyon Ranch massage room
Canyon Ranch massage room —Courtesy of Canyon Ranch
