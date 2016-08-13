10 New England surf spots worth visiting (even just to gawk)

By
Melissa Malamut
August 13, 2016

When you think of surfing, the beaches of Hawaii or Costa Rica will most likely come to mind, but in a new feature, Surfer magazine paid homage to cold water surfing, writing that New England is “one of the rawest places you’ll ever surf,” and the mag isn’t just talking about frigid temps and unforgiving winds.

Surfer wrote that New England waves are “as daunting as they are beautiful” and offer “menacing tubes” that “can fill even most hardened locals with dread.”

As scary as that sounds, summer in New England is the sport’s offseason, so the waves will be much more forgiving. While many of the best spots will stay a secret until you can find on your own, here, in no particular order, are 12 popular areas in New England to catch a wave.

1. Ruggles, Newport, Rhode Island

2. First and Second Beach, Newport, Rhode Island

3. Narragansett, Rhode Island

4. Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

5. Jenness Beach, New Hampshire

6. Oqunquit Beach, Maine

7. Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester

8. Coast Guard Beach, Eastham

9. Wellfleet, Cape Cod

10. Cisco Beach, Nantucket

