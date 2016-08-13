Travel 10 New England surf spots worth visiting (even just to gawk)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BI2s32gAOc2/

When you think of surfing, the beaches of Hawaii or Costa Rica will most likely come to mind, but in a new feature, Surfer magazine paid homage to cold water surfing, writing that New England is “one of the rawest places you’ll ever surf,” and the mag isn’t just talking about frigid temps and unforgiving winds.

Surfer wrote that New England waves are “as daunting as they are beautiful” and offer “menacing tubes” that “can fill even most hardened locals with dread.”

As scary as that sounds, summer in New England is the sport’s offseason, so the waves will be much more forgiving. While many of the best spots will stay a secret until you can find on your own, here, in no particular order, are 12 popular areas in New England to catch a wave.

1. Ruggles, Newport, Rhode Island

Right before I was about to leave Ruggles for the day- there was one surfer left grabbing the last wave of the day. #rugglesnewport #newportri #surf #eastcoastsurf A photo posted by Jennifer Manville (@jennifermanvillephotography) on Jan 27, 2016 at 8:42am PST

2. First and Second Beach, Newport, Rhode Island

#morningbarrels in #Newport it’s pretty hard trying to get barreled in a knee high wave, but I’ll try. A video posted by A L E X C (@mishmanac) on Aug 11, 2016 at 10:29am PDT

3. Narragansett, Rhode Island

@hugh_heshner Hittin the foamie switch in between lessons ?. ? @joyfulreflectionsphotography A photo posted by The Juice ? (@narragansettsurfandskate) on Jul 31, 2016 at 7:39am PDT

4. Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Freezing surf!! #nh #hamptonbeach #freezing #surf #beach A photo posted by Essential Oils •Gillyen Demers (@theoilascent) on Apr 9, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

5. Jenness Beach, New Hampshire

last day: surf camp A photo posted by @jenniferromans on Aug 28, 2015 at 1:15pm PDT

6. Oqunquit Beach, Maine

@baseballdante must of had french fries in his wetsuit. #flyingrat #alfredhitchcock #surfmaine #maine #summerfun #liquiddreamssurf A photo posted by MarkAnastas / Liquid Dreams (@liquiddreamssurf) on Jul 20, 2016 at 5:19pm PDT

7. Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester

8. Coast Guard Beach, Eastham

9. Wellfleet, Cape Cod

Cape Cod Swells #capecodsurf #capecod #nesurf #surfing A photo posted by Cape Cod Surf (@capecodsurf) on Nov 21, 2015 at 12:19pm PST

10. Cisco Beach, Nantucket

https://www.instagram.com/p/BD_vD9hjlE7/