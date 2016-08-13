Travel

10 New England surf spots worth visiting (even just to gawk)

By Melissa Malamut

https://www.instagram.com/p/BI2s32gAOc2/

When you think of surfing, the beaches of Hawaii or Costa Rica will most likely come to mind, but in a new feature, Surfer magazine paid homage to cold water surfing, writing that New England is “one of the rawest places you’ll ever surf,” and the mag isn’t just talking about frigid temps and unforgiving winds.

Surfer wrote that New England waves are “as daunting as they are beautiful” and offer “menacing tubes” that “can fill even most hardened locals with dread.”

As scary as that sounds, summer in New England is the sport’s offseason, so the waves will be much more forgiving. While many of the best spots will stay a secret until you can find on your own, here, in no particular order, are 12 popular areas in New England to catch a wave.

1. Ruggles, Newport, Rhode Island

2. First and Second Beach, Newport, Rhode Island

#morningbarrels in #Newport it’s pretty hard trying to get barreled in a knee high wave, but I’ll try.

A video posted by A L E X C (@mishmanac) on

3. Narragansett, Rhode Island

@hugh_heshner Hittin the foamie switch in between lessons ?. ? @joyfulreflectionsphotography

A photo posted by The Juice ? (@narragansettsurfandskate) on

4. Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Freezing surf!! #nh #hamptonbeach #freezing #surf #beach

A photo posted by Essential Oils •Gillyen Demers (@theoilascent) on

5. Jenness Beach, New Hampshire

last day: surf camp

A photo posted by @jenniferromans on

6. Oqunquit Beach, Maine

@baseballdante must of had french fries in his wetsuit. #flyingrat #alfredhitchcock #surfmaine #maine #summerfun #liquiddreamssurf

A photo posted by MarkAnastas / Liquid Dreams (@liquiddreamssurf) on

7. Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester

8. Coast Guard Beach, Eastham

9. Wellfleet, Cape Cod

Cape Cod Swells #capecodsurf #capecod #nesurf #surfing

A photo posted by Cape Cod Surf (@capecodsurf) on

10. Cisco Beach, Nantucket

https://www.instagram.com/p/BD_vD9hjlE7/

