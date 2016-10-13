8 places to see fall foliage in Massachusetts

A scenic Berkshire road.
A scenic Berkshire road. –Ogden Gigli

October 13, 2016

Massachusetts residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy stunning views. From the Berkshires to the coast, the state’s fall foliage dazzles and attracts tourists from all over. Here are some of Massachusetts’s best spots for leaf peeping, according to the state’s Office of Travel and Tourism.

Blackstone park.
A red barn at Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park. —Creative Commons

Blackstone Valley

The Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park in Uxbridge is operated in conjunction with the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor and extends from Worcester to Providence, Rhode Island—meaning you have an entire state-to-state path of foliage to explore.

The Skyline Trail stretches across Blue Hills, hitting both Buck Hill and Tucker Hill. While crossing this trail, Hikers can spot Norway Maples and the American Elms, the latter of which is the official state tree of Massachusetts.
The Skyline Trail at Blue Hills. —Emily Anderson/Boston.com

Blue Hills Reservation

This 6,000-acre state park feels like a fall foliage retreat, but without requiring too far a drive outside the city. The reservation covers parts of Milton, Quincy, Braintree, Canton, Randolph, and Dedham, and is known for its hiking trails.

About a 30-minute drive away, Battle Road Trail in Minute Man National Historical Park is a winding five-mile run that connects historic sites of the American Revolution. It’s named after the Battle of April 19, 1775, which marked the start of the revolution.
Battle Road Trail in Minute Man National Historical Park. —Photo courtesy of Minute Man National Historical Park

Battle Road at Minute Man National Park

You can give yourself a history lesson while frolicking through the fall foliage along the Battle Road Trail. This five-mile path connects historic sites from Meriam’s Corner in Concord to Lexington, with the main theme of the trail being the Battle of April 19, 1775, which launched the American Revolution.

Lowell Cemetery.
Lowell Cemetery. —Creative Commons

The Lowell Cemetery

Though a cemetery may not be the first place that comes to mind for leaf peeping, Lowell Cemetery (77 Knapp Ave., Lowell) is a beautiful Victorian garden cemetery showered with reds and yellows during the fall. It’s also a great site for history buffs because it’s the final resting place for many prominent local figures and Civil War heroes.

Foliage at MassAudubon.
Foliage at Mass Audubon. —Joy Marzolf at MassAudubon

Mass Audubon’s Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary

This picturesque Natick park is a haven for not only bird lovers, but foliage finders. You can get closer to its wildlife along Indian Brook and the Charles River by exploring one of the sanctuary’s many hiking trails.

Newburyport, MA - 1/31/2016 - The Maudslay Park in Newburyport, MA, January 31, 2016. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Maudslay Park in Newburyport. —Keith Bedford / The Boston Globe

Maudslay State Park

This 480-acre horticultural and agricultural estate in Newburyport is filled with fruit trees, a formal vegetable and cutting garden, a 500-foot perennial border, an Italian garden, and a rose garden that is surrounded by colorful autumn trees.

Fall colors can be seen on a tree in the Middlesex Fells Reservation in Winchester, Massachusetts.
Fall colors can be seen on a tree in the Middlesex Fells Reservation. —Jessica Rinaldi for The Boston Globe

Middlesex Fells Reservation

Sheepfold meadow, Bellevue Pond, Wright’s Tower, Virginia Wood, Lawrence Woods, Spot Pond, and more than 100 miles of trails make this 2,200-acre state park a perfect place to admire fall foliage. The “Fells” spans across Malden, Medford, Melrose, Stoneham, and Winchester.

Hike to the highest peak in Massachusetts — 3,491 feet — at Mount Greylock State Reservation in Lanesborough.
Mount Greylock State Reservation. —Flickr/Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

Mount Greylock State Reservation

Though the reservation’s Veterans War Memorial tower on the summit is closed for renovations through 2017, the Lanesborough park is still a great place to appreciate the surrounding golden-kissed Berkshire landscape, with views spanning as far as 90 miles. The reservation is home to the highest peak in Massachusetts at 3,491 feet.

