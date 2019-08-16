Southwest Airlines will end service between Boston and 3 cities

If you were planning on using Southwest Airlines rewards for a trip to Atlanta, Kansas City, or Milwaukee, you’ll want to do so before 2020.

Starting Jan.6, the airline will stop nonstop service from Boston to the three cities, a representative from the airline told Boston.com via email. There will also be reductions in service from Boston to Austin and Dallas from January through early March, but this is part of normal seasonal reduction.

“These changes will allow us to continue to offer itineraries with as little as one stop between these cities, while allowing us to utilize our people and planes on routes where the demand warrants either new service or additional service,” the representative wrote.