Cabo Verde Airlines will add another Boston route in December.

Cabo Verde Airlines will launch a second flight between Boston and Cape Verde, Africa, in December, the airline announced Saturday.

The new route will begin Dec. 14 and take place on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The airline currently flies between Boston and Praia, Cape Verde, on Mondays.

The airline, which used to have two Boston routes, will offer a second Boston route once again and also add a Washington, D.C., route in December, according to the company. Boston’s large Cape Verdean community makes it an important city for the company’s North American expansion plans, airline officials said in a press release.

“The second flight to Boston resets a very important connection that had been reduced through the restructuring process of CVA,” said Mário Chaves, deputy CEO and chief of corporate affairs, in a press release. “We are very excited to bring this connection back to the Cape Verdeans’ diaspora, and we hope, with this new service, that we can continue to increase tourism in Cabo Verde and give Americans the chance to know Cabo Verde’s culture and its people better.”

On Tuesdays, the flight will leave Amílcar Cabral International Airport on Cape Verde’s Sal island at 10 a.m., arriving at Logan International Airport at 2:10 p.m. The return flight will leave Boston at 3:40 p.m. and arrive at Nelson Mandela International Airport in Praia at 3:10 a.m. the following day. On Saturdays, the aircraft will leave Praia at 3 a.m. local time and arrive in Boston at 7:10 a.m., and head back to Sal island, departing Boston at 8:10 a.m., and arriving at Sal island at 7:40 p.m.

