Find this guy at Logan Airport, and you could win a first class upgrade

The 'Where's Gilbert?' giveaway is from the founder of godsavethepoints.com.

By
Boston.com Staff
3:04 PM

A real-life version of “Where’s Waldo?” is about to play out at Logan International Airport as travelers search for a blogger who promises an upgraded seat if recognized.

Gilbert Ott, founder of godsavethepoints.com, is traveling business and first class around the world from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10 and will swap seats with any lucky traveler who spots him in the airport. He’s calling the game “Where’s Gilbert?” and referred to it on his website as “a promotional stunt,” but one that made travelers so happy when he did it back in 2017 that he’s doing it again.

“This time around, I’m focusing on the places and the people who have been so kind to support me over the years, and allow me to live the dream of writing about travel for a living,” Ott wrote on his website.

Ott is upgrading seats for travelers who spot him in the airport at the following 12 cities worldwide: Barcelona, Boston, Chicago, Dubai, Hong Kong, Lisbon, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Seattle, Warsaw, and Washington, D.C. You have to spot him before he boards the plane to make the swap, he told Travel + Leisure.

What’s more: Bostonians who find him out and about have a chance to snag a free overnight stay in a luxury hotel suite, since Boston is one of five U.S. cities where he’s increasing the giveaways to include hotel accommodations. Ott teamed up with Capital One this time to give away meals and hotel stays.

“I had a concept to make the contest more accessible to people who couldn’t necessarily afford to travel, who might just want a night of R&R and amusement,” Ott told Travel + Leisure.

In regard to the hotel stays, seekers should note that they can’t track him down in a hotel lobby, Ott told Travel + Leisure, but “anywhere else you find me (a la ‘Where’s Waldo’) in the city, airport, subway, whatever is fair game.”

So when will Ott be in Boston?

While Ott hasn’t provided a Boston date of travel, he told Travel + Leisure he’ll be boarding a flight from Boston to Washington, D.C. Ott arrived in New York on Sunday, and the U.S. leg of his trip will take place from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, according to T+L.

“I’ve got some tricks up my sleeve, armed with goodies to bring holiday cheer, even if someone has already claimed my seat,” Ott wrote. “Just like last time, I’ll be dropping clues about where I’ll be and when on my Twitter and Instagram, so if you follow the clues, you should be able to figure out my next move, and beat someone to the punch.”

TOPICS: Travel Logan Airport
