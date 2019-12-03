These 25 flights out of Logan Airport are on sale for Travel Deal Tuesday

Travelers looking to get out of Boston in 2020 can snag airfare deals to destinations such as Paris, Madrid, and San Francisco this Travel Deal Tuesday.

“Travel Deal Tuesday has really emerged as one of the best days to book travel in the post-Thanksgiving sale period,” Liana Corwin, consumer travel expert for the flight tracker app Hopper, told Boston.com.

Check out the following deals out of Logan International Airport posted on Hopper for Travel Deal Tuesday 2019.

Austin, Texas: $137 round trip on JetBlue (usually $271)

Barcelona: $215 round trip on Iberia Airlines (usually $473)

Denver: $217 round trip on JetBlue (usually $298)

Dublin: $296 round trip on TAP (usually $552)

Grand Cayman: $348 round trip on JetBlue (usually $391)

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: $75 on Spirit (usually $200)

Fort Myers, Fla.: $117 on JetBlue (usually $282)

Miami: $137 round trip on American Airlines (usually $295)

Las Vegas: $163 round trip on Spirit (usually $316)

London: $325 round trip on Norwegian Air (usually $494)

Los Angeles: $177 round trip on JetBlue (usually $303)

Madrid: $280 round trip on Air Canada (usually $630)

Nashville: $117 round trip on JetBlue (usually $195)

Nassau, Bahamas: $309 round trip on JetBlue (usually $401)

New Orleans: $128 round trip on JetBlue (usually $212)

Orlando: $103 round trip on Frontier (usually $229)

Paris: $351 round trip on Norwegian Air (usually $562)

Punta Cana: round trip $236 on American Airlines (usually $493)

Tampa: $94 round trip on Spirit (usually $200)

Reykjavik: $364 round trip on Icelandair (usually $403)

San Diego: $197 round trip on JetBlue (usually $320)

San Francisco: $197 round trip on United (usually $303)

San Juan: $162 round trip on Spirit (usually $307)

Seattle: $197 round trip on JetBlue (usually $335)

West Palm Beach, Fla.: $125 on Spirit (usually $224)