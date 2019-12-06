A New Hampshire ski resort ranked among the world’s best by Conde Nast Traveler readers

New England skiers and snowboarders have access to one of the best resorts in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler readers.

Bretton Woods in New Hampshire’s White Mountains ranked No. 12 among the 30 best ski resorts in the world as part of the publication’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards. The No. 1 ski resort in the world is Gstaad in Switzerland.

What’s more: Bretton Woods also ranked No. 6 among the 30 best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada. Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah ranked No. 1 on that list.

The publication wrote the following about Bretton Woods:

Bretton Woods touts the largest ski area in New Hampshire with 464 acres of skiable terrain, including three terrain parks and a summit elevation of 3,100 feet, all surrounded by the woods of the White Mountain National Forest. While it’s not super steep, New Hampshire native Bode Miller says he can even find challenges here. The addition this season of a new base-to-summit, eight-passenger gondola will provide killer views of the Presidential Range. Bonus points for Bretton come with night skiing on Fridays and Saturdays, a robust 62-mile Nordic ski trail network, and a new system of dedicated fat bike trails.

Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont was also recognized among the best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada, ranking No. 28.

For the publication’s 32nd annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, a record 600,000 registered voters weighed in on everything from the best hotels to cities to ski resorts.