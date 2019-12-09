Boston and Maine are among Travel + Leisure’s 50 best places to travel in 2020

Boston and Maine are “must-visit vacation destinations” worldwide in 2020, largely due to their hotel and culinary offerings, according to Travel + Leisure.

The publication just released its list of the 50 best places to travel in 2020, and Boston and Maine are among seven U.S. destinations on the list.

“Whether you’re exploring new locations or seeing your favorite places in a new light, the destinations on our list are some of the most compelling across the globe right now,” said Jacqui Gifford, editor in chief of Travel + Leisure, in a statement. “Each of this year’s picks offers fresh reasons to visit in 2020, from hotel openings and intriguing new adventures to innovative culinary scenes and enhancements in transportation that make them more accessible than before. This list is a welcome reminder of all the things that inspire us to travel in the first place.”

Advertisement

“Boston is becoming the country’s next great hotel city,” T+L wrote.

The publication pointed to recent hotel openings such as Four Seasons One Dalton and The Whitney, as well as hotel renovation projects at The Langham and the former Taj. The popular infinity mirror rooms by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the Institute of Contemporary Art helped the city land on the list, as did the recent opening of Time Out Market and the promise of additional food halls coming soon, according to T+L.

In Maine, “ambitious hoteliers and chefs are ushering in a new, sophisticated era,” T+L wrote. The publication was impressed with the locally sourced food served at Aragosta at Goose Cove and lauded Acadia House Provisions for serving “the plumpest mussels you’ll ever taste.” When it comes to lodging, the cottages and suites at Aragosta Goose Cove stand out, according to T+L, as do glamping spots Tops’l Farm and Terramor Outdoor Resort Bar Harbor, which is due to open this summer.

To create the list, T+L editors consulted travel experts and chose destinations “at the forefront of the global conversation” as well as places that are “reinventing themselves in exciting ways,” according to the publication.

Advertisement

Check out T+L‘s full list of best places to travel in 2020.