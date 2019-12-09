A New England town has one of the most magical Christmas light displays in the U.S., according to MarthaStewart.com

‘Tis the season for fantastic light displays, and you’ll find one of the best in the nation in Maine, according to MarthaStewart.com.

The annual holiday light display at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, called Gardens Aglow, helped Boothbay Harbor land on the publication’s list of the 16 most magical Christmas light displays around the country. It’s the only New England destination to earn a nod.

MarthaStewart.com chose the locales for their “awe-inspiring, over-the-top Christmas light displays.”

Here’s what the publication had to say about Boothbay Harbor:

“Not too far from Martha’s own Skylands estate, the Coastal Maine Botanical Garden is a prime example of Maine’s natural beauty. Buried beneath piles of snow, the gardens are home to a sea of Christmas lights during December; and they’re not the only place to spot brilliant hues of electric color in the area. The Botanical Garden invites its neighbors to get in on the fun, so you’re guaranteed to see a few bright homes on your way into the main event.”

