The best ski and snowboard mountains in New England, according to Boston.com readers

When we asked our readers to name the best ski and snowboard mountain in New England, their answers spanned mountains across Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

Vermont’s mountains received the most mentions — eight in total — and two mountains impressed readers the most based on the number of times mentioned: Sugarbush in Vermont and Sugarloaf in Maine.

“We love Sugarloaf, it is where I met my husband, and also where we got engaged,” wrote Shannon Smith. “But that’s not the only reason we love it, it has the most skiable terrain on the east coast and definitely the best tree skiing!”

“The Loaf trumps all,” wrote Evany.

Reader Brian Dakin called Sugarbush “a true New England classic.”

“Sugarbush excels beyond the competition at two things: the first is the location,” wrote Dakin. “The second, and very important point is the terrain: the Sugarbush and Mount Ellen multi-peak mountain combination contains an immense amount of skiing for all range and types of skiers.”

“Sugarbush is perfect for families and friends alike,” wrote Matt Mahoney, listing the mountain’s reasonable wait times, abundance of snow, great food, lively après-ski scene, and proximity to a brewery as reasons. “Take it from someone who has skied at 20 different New England Mountains; nothing rivals Sugarbush.”

The complete list of Vermont mountains beloved by our readers is Burke Mountain, Jay Peak, Mount Snow, Okemo, Smugglers Notch, Stowe, Stratton, and Sugarbush.

Stowe —Stowe

Smugglers’ Notch is reader Brian Norder’s top pick.

“On a bluebird powder day, there is no better place in New England,” wrote Norder, listing the family programs, lifts, natural snowfall, upgraded snowmaking and grooming, and “classic New England” trails as reasons.

For Julian Lamb, the answer is obvious.

“Uhh it’s Burke Mountain,” wrote Lamb. “Always has been, always will be. IDK why we have to go through this every year when the winner is so clear.”

Other mountains our readers love: Sunday River and Saddleback Mountain (which is currently closed), both in Maine: Ski Bradford in Massachusetts; and Wildcat Mountain in New Hampshire.

“Wildcat is the Beast of the East!” wrote Ptarmigan6. “Most underrated terrain in New England. Always tops for view, but consider the vertical, one of the fastest lifts in the Northeast and so many hidden glades and off trail options to explore.”

Readers also let us know via a poll whether they prefer skiing or snowboarding. The results: 87 percent of Boston.com readers prefer skiing and 13 percent prefer snowboarding.

