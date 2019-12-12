A Nantucket hotel ranked among the best in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler

A seaside luxury hotel on Nantucket is among the top accommodations in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The publication’s 2020 Gold List names The Wauwinet, which was founded in 1875, among the best hotels and resorts on the planet. The list of 129 properties, released on Thursday, includes 16 in the U.S. The Wauwinet is the only New England entry.

“They’re gold as in exceptional,” CNT wrote about the list, which represents the editors’ favorite spots. “Gold as in classic. Gold as in brilliant. Gold as in you’d do it all tomorrow.”

Here’s what the publication wrote about The Wauwinet:

“One of the top hotels in tony Nantucket, and part of the larger Nantucket Island Resorts, which runs multiple properties on the island. The Wauwinet is the only Relais & Chateaux property on Nantucket, and was founded in 1875. Back in the day, rooms started at $7 per night. The rooms are spacious, with a high bed that you want to climb into immediately. Just about every room also has a large terrace with wicker lounge chairs. The terraces lead out to the back of the hotel, where you can walk to a lawn with sun-loungers, to the beach, or to the dock where you can take the Wauwinet Lady boat to downtown. The Wauwinet’s main restaurant, Topper’s, is an island standby. Must-orders here are all seafood-based, of course, but don’t overlook the pate, their signature chowder, or the soft shell crab BLT when it’s seasonally available. The Wauwinet is set off from the other attractions and hotels on the island, which is part of its charm. But its got an hourly shuttle that can take you to the heart of downtown, where the action is.”

Advertisement

View the entire 2020 Gold List by Conde Nast Traveler.