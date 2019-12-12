These are the most and least expensive New England ski resorts for a ski getaway, according to HomeToGo

Skiers and snowboarders looking to save money on the slopes during an overnight getaway this ski season should head to New Hampshire, according to vacation rental search engine HomeToGo.

Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, New Hampshire, is the most affordable ski resort for ski getaways this winter, according to the Berlin-based company’s “New England Ski Price Index 2020,” which ranked 14 “of the most acclaimed resorts in the Eastern USA” for affordability this ski season.

HomeToGo determined the rankings by adding the cost of the following four items: equipment rental, one-day lift ticket, lunch on the slopes, and accommodations for one night.

“New England has some of America’s top destinations for ski enthusiasts,” said Michael Lee, head of inbound marketing for HomeToGo, in a press release. “This guide provides travelers with the essential information they need to find the perfect ski getaway to match their budget.”

The average price for a ski trip in New England is $312.78 per person per night, according to the report. Cranmore is the least expensive at $232.02, and Stratton Mountain in Vermont is the most expensive at $414.91. The company noted that the forecasted prices could change by the time of booking (read more about how HomeToGo determined the prices here).

Ahead, discover the three cheapest and three most expensive ski resorts in New England, according to the report.

Cheapest ski resorts in New England

Cranmore Mountain Resort in New Hampshire: $232.02 ($47 equipment, $89 lift ticket, $9.99 lunch, $86.03 accommodations)

Loon Mountain in New Hampshire: $253.05 ($49 equipment, $103 lift ticket, $11.75 lunch, $89.30 accommodations)

Smugglers’ Notch in Vermont: $254.04 ($49 equipment, $88 lift ticket, $13.25 lunch, $103.79 accommodations)

Most expensive ski resorts in New England

Statton Mountain in Vermont: $414.91 ($72 equipment, $104 lift ticket, $11.50 lunch, $227.41 accommodations)

Okemo Mountain in Vermont: $410.35 ($73.80 equipment, $99 lift ticket, $12.95 lunch, $224.60 accommodations)

Killington Ski Area in Vermont: $384.74 ($60 equipment, $130 lift ticket, $17 lunch, $177.74 accommodations)

View the full list of New England ski resorts.