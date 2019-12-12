TripAdvisor called this Vermont city a ‘must-see’ for craft beer lovers
Travelers thirsty for craft beer in the new year should head to the Green Mountain State, according to TripAdvisor.
In a TripAdvisor blog post listing 20 must-see U.S. destinations in 2020 based on different interests, the Needham-based travel website named Burlington, Vermont, as the best destination for craft beer enthusiasts. It is the only New England entry on the list.
Here’s what TripAdvisor wrote about Burlington:
“Despite being a relatively small city, Burlington punches way above its weight class as a craft beer destination. This charming lakeside locale is home to a number of highly regarded breweries, like Switchback Brewing, Zero Gravity Craft Brewery, Foam Brewers, Fiddlehead Brewing Company, and Magic Hat Brewery Company. A great way to sample them all in an afternoon is this brewery tour, where you can enjoy guided tastings at each spot and learn more about the brewing process behind each beer. When it’s time to burn off all that beer consumption, stroll around the lovely Church Street Marketplace or take a ride on the Burlington Bike Path.
Check out the full list of 20 must-see destinations in 2020.
