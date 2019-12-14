These New England towns are straight out of a holiday movie

The movie “Rediscovering Christmas” premieres Sunday on Lifetime. The movie, which was filmed in Connecticut, is not the first holiday movie filmed in New England — and it likely won’t be the last.

New England is the perfect region for capturing holiday spirit, according to John Stimpson of H9 Films in Worcester. Stimpson directed several Christmas movies filmed in Massachusetts such as “Christmas a la Mode,” “The Spruces and the Pines,” and “The March Sisters at Christmas.”

“The authenticity of New England is what has made our movies successful,” Stimpson said. “It’s quintessential Christmas … the architecture, the feel of the smaller towns, the gazebos, the Christmas tree farms. You don’t have to fake it. It’s the real deal.”

Advertisement

Here are 10 holiday movies that used New England as a scenic backdrop. (Know of more? Let us know in the comments below.)

Old Wethersfield and Hartford, Conn.: ‘Rediscovering Christmas‘ (2019)

Pratt Street in downtown Hartford, where scenes for “Rediscovering Christmas were filmed. —Connecticut Office of Tourism

Worcester, Sutton, Auburn, and Boxborough, Mass.: ‘Christmas a la Mode‘ (2019)

The fictional White’s Ice Cream created for “Christmas a la Mode” at Whittier Farms in Sutton. —H9 Films LLC

Silas W. Robbins House bed & breakfast in Wethersfield, Conn., featured in “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane.” —Courtesy Connecticut Office of Tourism

The outside of Bull Run Restaurant in Shirley, a town featured in “A Snow White Christmas.” —Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism / flickr

A room decorated for Christmas at Victoria Mansion in Portland, Maine. The mansion was featured in “Buttons, A New Musical Film.” —Cortney Vamvakias

Essex and Old Lyme, Conn.: ‘Christmas at Pemberley Manor‘ (2018)

The Griswold Inn in Essex, Conn., featured in “Christmas at Pemberley Manor.” —Connecticut Office of Tourism

Ayer, Bolton, Stow, and Townsend, Mass.: ‘The Spruces and the Pines‘ (2017)

A scene from the movie “The Spruces and the Pines” at Nashoba Valley Winery in Bolton. —H9 Films LLC

Grafton and Worcester, Mass.: ‘The March Sisters at Christmas‘ (2012)

A scene from “The March Sisters at Christmas” in downtown Grafton. —H9 Films LLC

West Warwick and Cranston, R.I.: ‘Saving Christmas‘ (2017)

Joy Homestead in Cranston, a town featured in “Saving Christmas.” —Rhode Island Travel & Tourism

Bethel and Portland, Maine: ‘12 dogs of Christmas‘ (2005)