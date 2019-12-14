These New England towns are straight out of a holiday movie
The camera crews may be gone, but these destinations are still worth a visit this holiday season.
The movie “Rediscovering Christmas” premieres Sunday on Lifetime. The movie, which was filmed in Connecticut, is not the first holiday movie filmed in New England — and it likely won’t be the last.
New England is the perfect region for capturing holiday spirit, according to John Stimpson of H9 Films in Worcester. Stimpson directed several Christmas movies filmed in Massachusetts such as “Christmas a la Mode,” “The Spruces and the Pines,” and “The March Sisters at Christmas.”
“The authenticity of New England is what has made our movies successful,” Stimpson said. “It’s quintessential Christmas … the architecture, the feel of the smaller towns, the gazebos, the Christmas tree farms. You don’t have to fake it. It’s the real deal.”
Here are 10 holiday movies that used New England as a scenic backdrop. (Know of more? Let us know in the comments below.)
Old Wethersfield and Hartford, Conn.: ‘Rediscovering Christmas‘ (2019)
Worcester, Sutton, Auburn, and Boxborough, Mass.: ‘Christmas a la Mode‘ (2019)
Wethersfield, Conn.: ‘Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane‘ (2018)
Shirley, Ayer, Bolton, Groton, Sudbury, Mass.: ‘A Snow White Christmas‘ (2018)
Lowell, Mass.; Portland, Kennebunkport, and York, Maine: ‘Buttons, A New Musical Film‘ (2018)
Essex and Old Lyme, Conn.: ‘Christmas at Pemberley Manor‘ (2018)
Ayer, Bolton, Stow, and Townsend, Mass.: ‘The Spruces and the Pines‘ (2017)
Grafton and Worcester, Mass.: ‘The March Sisters at Christmas‘ (2012)
West Warwick and Cranston, R.I.: ‘Saving Christmas‘ (2017)
Bethel and Portland, Maine: ‘12 dogs of Christmas‘ (2005)
