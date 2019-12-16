A Maine town is one of the country’s best places to spend Christmas, according to Conde Nast Traveler

A town in Maine is “about as New England as it gets” when it comes to celebrating Christmas, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The publication named Kennebunkport, Maine, as one of the best places to spend Christmas in the U.S. due to its lobster-filled holiday festivities.

“While we’d recommend visiting any time of the year, these cities seem to shine just a little bit brighter — in many cases, quite literally — during the Christmas season,” the editors wrote about the 19 places on the list.

During the 11-day Christmas Prelude in Kennebunkport (which took place this year from Dec. 5-15), visitors munch lobster rolls, gather around a lobster-trap Christmas tree, and watch Santa’s arrival on a lobster boat.

Here’s what the publication wrote, in part, about Kennebunkport:

Every December, this tiny New England town bursts with holiday cheer during its annual Christmas Prelude, an 11-day bash that’s about as New England as it gets (one of the main attractions is a tree made of lobster traps). The lobster rolls at The Clam Shack — considered to be some of the best rolls in Maine — will make you forget about gingerbread and sugar plums altogether.

The publication also recommended travelers stay at the Cape Arundel Inn & Resort because of its oceanside location, fresh seafood, and availability during the winter months.

