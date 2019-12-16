A Mass. city has one of the ‘brightest and most beautiful’ holiday light displays in America, according to USA Today readers

New England travelers looking to brighten their holiday season should head to Springfield.

Springfield’s Bright Nights at Forest Park ranked as the No. 4 best holiday public lights display in the nation, based on voting by USA Today readers. It is the only New England spot on the list.

The country’s No. 1 public display is the Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” in Duluth, Minn., according to the publication’s readers.

The list’s lit-up spots represent the “brightest and most beautiful holiday lights shows put on by neighborhoods, cities, and parks,” USA Today wrote.

Here’s what the publication had to say about Bright Nights at Forest Park:

“Bright Nights has been lighting up Forest Park in Springfield, Massachusetts since 1995, welcoming more than 5.4 million visitors along the way. In addition to enjoying the light displays, guests can decorate gingerbread houses, visit Santa’s cottage, listen to holiday carolers or take a tour by horse-drawn wagon or carriage.”

USA Today readers also recognized a New England botanical garden for its holiday lights. Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine, ranked No. 3 on the list of the best botanical garden holiday lights display in America. A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Penn., ranked No. 1.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics ranging from food to lodging, destinations to things to do, and then ask readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Boothbay also landed on MarthaStewart.com’s list of the most magical Christmas light displays in the country due, in part, to the Gardens Aglow display.