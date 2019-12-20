Forbes says 2 Massachusetts destinations are among the best places to travel in the U.S.

Two Massachusetts destinations south of Boston are among the top places in the nation to visit in 2020, according to Forbes. One is a “hideaway for celebs and A-listers alike” and the other is gearing up for a 400th anniversary celebration.

The publication named Martha’s Vineyard and Plymouth among the 25 best places to travel in the U.S. in 2020 on Thursday.

“These are locations that will make every American citizen very proud,” Forbes wrote.

Here’s why the publication chose Martha’s Vineyard:

“Just a 30-minute ferry from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, picturesque Edgartown is the hideaway for celebs and A-listers alike including the Obamas. … A former whaling town, the streets are lined with impressive Greek revival homes, former whaling captains’ homes, upscale shops, art galleries and top restaurants.”

And here’s why travelers should head to Plymouth in the new year:

“Next year will mark 400 years since the Mayflower landed at the Wampanoag homeland of Patuxet — now known as Plymouth — so it’s the perfect time to explore this historic destination’s captivating, if not complex, background. The Massachusetts town will be hosting events and festivals throughout 2020 to commemorate the anniversary. Travelers can tour iconic landmarks and explore Plimoth Plantation, which brings the past to life with recreations of a Wampanoag homesite (staffed by Native People who wear historically accurate clothing and teach visitors about the traditions of their people) and the original pilgrim village (complete with actors in period costume reenacting life as it was 400 years ago). You can also see a full-scale reproduction of the Mayflower, the ship that brought the colonists here in 1620.”

Frommer’s also named Plymouth among the top places in the world to travel in 2020.