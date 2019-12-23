A ‘designer hideaway in the woods’ will open in Maine in 2020

An outdoor resort opening in Maine next summer helped to land The Pine Tree State on Travel + Leisure’s list of must-visit destinations in 2020.

Terramor Outdoor Resort, a new venture by Kampgrounds of America, Inc., will bring 64 luxurious tents to 60 acres of land west of Mount Desert Island in Bar Harbor in 2020. The company is calling the resort “a designer hideaway in the woods.”

“Our vision for Terramor Outdoor Resort focuses on the heart of hospitality through upscale, yet authentic experiences that create a unique opportunity for travelers to explore and immerse themselves in the outdoors,” Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America, said in a press release. “The name Terramor blends ‘land’ and ‘love,’ which reflects our approach to personalized hospitality and celebrating the benefits of time spent in nature.”

The luxe tents will surround a lodge, called “the central hub of the property,” complete with a restaurant, bar, and store.

A rendering of the Lodge. —Terramor