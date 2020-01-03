The National Park Service will waive fees on 5 days in 2020, and the first takes place this month

The first fee-free date is Jan. 20.

Acadia National Park in Maine.
Acadia National Park in Maine. –Geoff Livingston / Flickr
By
Boston.com Staff
January 3, 2020

If your goals in the new year involve saving money or spending more time outdoors, you’ll want to note five dates in 2020 when the National Park Service is waiving fees at national parks.

The first fee-free date will take place Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“Across the country, more than 400 national parks preserve significant natural and cultural areas, each one an important piece of our national identity and heritage,” David Vela, deputy director of the National Park Service, said in a press release. “Free entrance days serve as additional motivation for people to get outside and enjoy these places of inspiration and recreation.”

Of the 419 National Park Service sites, 110 charge an entrance fee, and costs range from $5 to $35, according to the service.

New England parks where you can save money on fee-free days include Adams National Historical Park in Quincy, where you can tour the birthplace of John Quincy Adams; Lowell National Historical Park in Lowell, where you can experience a working 1920s-era weave room at the Boott Cotton Mills Museum; and Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine, where you can visit Cadillac Mountain, the highest point along the North Atlantic seaboard.

The following five dates will be fee-free in 2020:

  • Jan. 20: birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 18: first day of National Park Week
  • August 25: National Park Service’s birthday
  • Sept. 26: National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11: Veterans Day

For the January fee-free date at New England parks, you’ll want to call ahead for park hours and availability during the winter months.

The entrance fee waiver does not include “amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours,” according to the National Park Service.

