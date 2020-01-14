A New England resort is among Fodor’s 40 most anticipated hotel openings of 2020

The glamping destination will be located near Acadia National Park in Maine.

The interior of an Under Canvas tent in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.
The interior of an Under Canvas tent in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. –Under Canvas
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
2:05 PM

Related Links

A glamping resort opening near Acadia National Park this year just landed on Fodor’s list of 40 most anticipated hotel openings of 2020.

Under Canvas Acadia, a campground with luxurious, safari-style tents, flushing toilets, an on-site concierge, and daily housekeeping, will open in Surry, Maine, this summer.

“The new year’s new crop of luxury and boutique hotels has us jumping into 2020 with eager anticipation and our passports ready,” Fodor’s wrote about its list of “long-awaited” worldwide hotel accommodations.

Here’s what Fodor’s had to say about Under Canvas Acadia:

“Most of the amenities will be found under thick sheets of canvas at this aptly named glamping resort. Under Canvas Acadia will be the outfitter’s first location in New England, where it will offer the perfect base camp accommodations with 75 luxury safari-style tents on more than 100 acres of land.”

Check out the entire list of 40 most anticipated hotel openings of 2020.

TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Rankings Hotels Maine Outdoors Maine Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
OurBus
Travel
OurBus launched a Framingham-to-NYC route January 14, 2020 | 1:52 PM
American Airlines Flight
Flights
American Airlines will launch nonstop flights from Boston to 3 cities this spring January 14, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Karen and Mick Rookwood, new owners of the Featherbed Inn.
Vermont
This suburban Boston couple dreamed of owning a New England inn. They just took the plunge. January 11, 2020 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON MA - 11/04/2019: Tobin Bridge an aerial view of morning traffic coming into the city during rush hour (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: SPOTLIGHT TOPIC
Day Trips
What are the best day trips without a car? January 10, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Ice Castles in New Hampshire.
Ice Castles
New Hampshire's Ice Castles are back, and they look magical January 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A skier uphill skiing at Sugarbush in Vermont.
Skiing
How New England mountains are getting in on the uphill skiing trend January 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Acadia National Park in Maine.
Free
Here's when national parks will offer free admission in 2020 January 3, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Boston New Limoliner . They are equipped with internet access , direct tv and dvd players as well as a gally kitchen area and restroom. The price of a one way trip to New York city is 69.00 and includes free internet service access. Library Tag 09122003 Business
Travel
A luxury bus service between Boston and NYC 'regrettably' shuts down for good January 2, 2020 | 11:12 AM
Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Co. in Wakefield.
Beer
USA Today says this New England state is one of '10 beer scenes you should experience in 2020' December 31, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Virgin Atlantic
Happy Holidays
Select Virgin Atlantic passengers get free upgrades through Jan. 1. Here's why. December 24, 2019 | 11:39 AM
The 64 Terramor Bar Harbor luxury canvas tents are set among the trees of the 60-acre property, designed to blend the aesthetics of the nature with the comforts of an upscale hotel room. All have their own verandas, private campfire rings and outdoor patio seating.
Maine
A 'designer hideaway in the woods' will open in Maine in 2020 December 23, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Martha’s Vineyard is just a bit south of Cape Cod. Each area of the island offers something a little different. Some of the more popular parts of the island are Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Vineyard Haven. The famous Gay Head Lighthouse is located on the west side of the island in Aquinnah.
The Best
Forbes says 2 Mass. destinations are among the best places to travel in the U.S. December 20, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Movies
Airlines revealed the most watched movies on flights this year December 20, 2019 | 10:44 AM
JetBlue
$$$
You can fly out of Boston for as little as $44 in 2020 with this JetBlue flash sale December 18, 2019 | 11:09 AM
Travelers on a tour in San Gimignano, Italy.
Italy
You can go on a hands-on tour of Italy with America's Test Kitchen next year December 17, 2019 | 12:42 PM
Don’t miss the famed lobster trap tree in Cape Porpoise Square. in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Holidays
A Maine town is 'about as New England as it gets' at Christmas December 16, 2019 | 1:27 PM
A scene from Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield.
Holiday Lights
USA Today says this Mass. city has one of the best holiday light displays in the U.S. December 16, 2019 | 1:05 PM
Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H.
Ice Castles
New Hampshire's Ice Castle attraction is looking for some help December 14, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Silas W. Robbins House bed & breakfast in Wethersfield, Conn.
Holidays
These New England towns are straight out of a holiday movie December 14, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Logan Airport
Flights
Another airline is adding service between Boston and Calgary next year December 13, 2019 | 2:21 PM
JetBlue
Flights
JetBlue is adding flights between Boston and these 17 destinations next year December 13, 2019 | 12:06 PM
Wauwinet
Nantucket
A Nantucket hotel ranked among the best in the world December 12, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Head to Burlington, and you’re liable to find Switchback Ale in every establishment you visit. That signature brew is now available in bottles for the first time in the establishment’s history. They also brew three seasonal rotating beers: a porter (in bars right now), a roasted red ale, and a slow-fermented brown ale. Don’t expect to get any around the corner from you. They’re only available in the Green Mountain State, and much like Vermont’s other local brews, finding them can be a challenge. - www.facebook.com/SwitchbackBrewingCompany
Beer
TripAdvisor called this Vermont city a 'must-see' for craft beer lovers December 12, 2019 | 11:33 AM
Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, New Hampshire.
Skiing
This New England ski resort is the most affordable for a ski getaway, says HomeToGo December 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Calgary skyline at night
Travel
Air Canada will add nonstop seasonal service between Boston and this city in 2020 December 11, 2019 | 10:06 AM
A view of Austin, Texas.
Flights
American Airlines to launch flights to cities hosting the Masters, the Derby, and Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting December 10, 2019 | 4:59 PM
Sugarloaf has 2,820 vertical feet, the second highest in New England.
Travel
The best ski and snowboard mountains in New England, according to Boston.com readers December 10, 2019 | 11:43 AM
Boston skyline
The Best
'Boston is becoming the country's next great hotel city' December 9, 2019 | 1:29 PM
11hte - Coastal Maine Botanical Garden, Gardens Aglow exhibit. (Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens)
Holidays
A New England town has one of the most magical Christmas light displays in the U.S., according to MarthaStewart.com December 9, 2019 | 12:46 PM
The newly thinned-out glades at Bretton Woods.
Skiing
A local ski resort ranked among the best in the world December 6, 2019 | 1:03 PM