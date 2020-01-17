House Beautiful magazine says you should visit these 8 ‘charming’ New England towns ASAP

One of the towns has a "secret coast," according to the magazine.

Nobska Point Lighthouse in Woods Hole.
Nobska Lighthouse in Woods Hole. –flickr / Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
1:15 PM

When traveling in New England — or anywhere, for that matter — it’s well worth passing over the more popular destinations for lesser-known locales, according to House Beautiful magazine.

Related Links

The publication named eight New England destinations among its list of “60 charming American towns you haven’t heard of but should visit ASAP,” released last month.

“These 60 unheard-of towns across the U.S. might not have made it onto your bucket list yet, but they absolutely deserve a spot,” the publication wrote.

The seaside village of Woods Hole was the only Massachusetts spot on the list.

“On Cape Cod is this tiny, bustling town that was once a pass-through destination for Martha’s Vineyard ferry travelers,” wrote the publication. “Now it holds its own thanks to a waterfront filled with restaurants and shopping.”

Advertisement

Rhode Island has a “secret coast” worth checking out in Little Compton, the magazine wrote.

“This fishing town originally belonged to the Sakonnet tribe, but today it’s known as Rhode Island’s secret coast,” the publication wrote. “It’s a favorite place for locals to escape to the beach, take in local artwork, or grab a lobster roll.”

Travelers in New Hampshire should head to Wolfboro or Keene, according to the magazine, the former for Lake Winnipesaukee and the latter for its covered bridges.

Vermont’s Dorset is full of beautiful hiking trails, and visitors to Shelburne can “milk cows and watch cheesemakers make cheddars,” according to the magazine.

In Guilford, the only Connecticut pick, travelers will discover the third-largest collection of historic homes in New England, according to the publication.

History abounds in Damariscotta, Maine, as well.

“This boating and fishing community located on the salty Damariscotta River will have you wondering why river towns aren’t more popular,” according to the magazine. “The shores are lined with oyster shells that historians say are from Native American gatherings 2,500 years ago. Cool, no?”

TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Rankings The Cape Rhode Island Connecticut New Hampshire Maine Massachusetts Vermont History Things to Do Massachusetts Travel Cape Cod Travel Vermont Travel Rhode Island Travel New Hampshire Travel Maine Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Logan Airport
The Worst
This is the worst airline in America, according to the Wall Street Journal January 15, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Boone Hall Plantation in Charleston, S.C.
$$$
Here's where you can fly for less than $100 on JetBlue this winter January 15, 2020 | 12:33 PM
The interior of an Under Canvas tent in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.
Travel
A New England resort is among Fodor's 40 most anticipated hotel openings of 2020 January 14, 2020 | 2:05 PM
OurBus
Travel
OurBus launched a Framingham-to-NYC route January 14, 2020 | 1:52 PM
American Airlines Flight
Flights
American Airlines will launch nonstop flights from Boston to 3 cities this spring January 14, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Karen and Mick Rookwood, new owners of the Featherbed Inn.
Vermont
This suburban Boston couple dreamed of owning a New England inn. They just took the plunge. January 11, 2020 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON MA - 11/04/2019: Tobin Bridge an aerial view of morning traffic coming into the city during rush hour (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: SPOTLIGHT TOPIC
Day Trips
What are the best day trips without a car? January 10, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Ice Castles in New Hampshire.
Ice Castles
New Hampshire's Ice Castles are back, and they look magical January 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A skier uphill skiing at Sugarbush in Vermont.
Skiing
How New England mountains are getting in on the uphill skiing trend January 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Acadia National Park in Maine.
Free
Here's when national parks will offer free admission in 2020 January 3, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Boston New Limoliner . They are equipped with internet access , direct tv and dvd players as well as a gally kitchen area and restroom. The price of a one way trip to New York city is 69.00 and includes free internet service access. Library Tag 09122003 Business
Travel
A luxury bus service between Boston and NYC 'regrettably' shuts down for good January 2, 2020 | 11:12 AM
Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Co. in Wakefield.
Beer
USA Today says this New England state is one of '10 beer scenes you should experience in 2020' December 31, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Virgin Atlantic
Happy Holidays
Select Virgin Atlantic passengers get free upgrades through Jan. 1. Here's why. December 24, 2019 | 11:39 AM
The 64 Terramor Bar Harbor luxury canvas tents are set among the trees of the 60-acre property, designed to blend the aesthetics of the nature with the comforts of an upscale hotel room. All have their own verandas, private campfire rings and outdoor patio seating.
Maine
A 'designer hideaway in the woods' will open in Maine in 2020 December 23, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Martha’s Vineyard is just a bit south of Cape Cod. Each area of the island offers something a little different. Some of the more popular parts of the island are Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Vineyard Haven. The famous Gay Head Lighthouse is located on the west side of the island in Aquinnah.
The Best
Forbes says 2 Mass. destinations are among the best places to travel in the U.S. December 20, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Movies
Airlines revealed the most watched movies on flights this year December 20, 2019 | 10:44 AM
JetBlue
$$$
You can fly out of Boston for as little as $44 in 2020 with this JetBlue flash sale December 18, 2019 | 11:09 AM
Travelers on a tour in San Gimignano, Italy.
Italy
You can go on a hands-on tour of Italy with America's Test Kitchen next year December 17, 2019 | 12:42 PM
Don’t miss the famed lobster trap tree in Cape Porpoise Square. in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Holidays
A Maine town is 'about as New England as it gets' at Christmas December 16, 2019 | 1:27 PM
A scene from Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield.
Holiday Lights
USA Today says this Mass. city has one of the best holiday light displays in the U.S. December 16, 2019 | 1:05 PM
Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H.
Ice Castles
New Hampshire's Ice Castle attraction is looking for some help December 14, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Silas W. Robbins House bed & breakfast in Wethersfield, Conn.
Holidays
These New England towns are straight out of a holiday movie December 14, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Logan Airport
Flights
Another airline is adding service between Boston and Calgary next year December 13, 2019 | 2:21 PM
JetBlue
Flights
JetBlue is adding flights between Boston and these 17 destinations next year December 13, 2019 | 12:06 PM
Wauwinet
Nantucket
A Nantucket hotel ranked among the best in the world December 12, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Head to Burlington, and you’re liable to find Switchback Ale in every establishment you visit. That signature brew is now available in bottles for the first time in the establishment’s history. They also brew three seasonal rotating beers: a porter (in bars right now), a roasted red ale, and a slow-fermented brown ale. Don’t expect to get any around the corner from you. They’re only available in the Green Mountain State, and much like Vermont’s other local brews, finding them can be a challenge. - www.facebook.com/SwitchbackBrewingCompany
Beer
TripAdvisor called this Vermont city a 'must-see' for craft beer lovers December 12, 2019 | 11:33 AM
Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, New Hampshire.
Skiing
This New England ski resort is the most affordable for a ski getaway, says HomeToGo December 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Calgary skyline at night
Travel
Air Canada will add nonstop seasonal service between Boston and this city in 2020 December 11, 2019 | 10:06 AM
A view of Austin, Texas.
Flights
American Airlines to launch flights to cities hosting the Masters, the Derby, and Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting December 10, 2019 | 4:59 PM
Sugarloaf has 2,820 vertical feet, the second highest in New England.
Travel
The best ski and snowboard mountains in New England, according to Boston.com readers December 10, 2019 | 11:43 AM