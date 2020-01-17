House Beautiful magazine says you should visit these 8 ‘charming’ New England towns ASAP

When traveling in New England — or anywhere, for that matter — it’s well worth passing over the more popular destinations for lesser-known locales, according to House Beautiful magazine.

The publication named eight New England destinations among its list of “60 charming American towns you haven’t heard of but should visit ASAP,” released last month.

“These 60 unheard-of towns across the U.S. might not have made it onto your bucket list yet, but they absolutely deserve a spot,” the publication wrote.

The seaside village of Woods Hole was the only Massachusetts spot on the list.

“On Cape Cod is this tiny, bustling town that was once a pass-through destination for Martha’s Vineyard ferry travelers,” wrote the publication. “Now it holds its own thanks to a waterfront filled with restaurants and shopping.”

Rhode Island has a “secret coast” worth checking out in Little Compton, the magazine wrote.

“This fishing town originally belonged to the Sakonnet tribe, but today it’s known as Rhode Island’s secret coast,” the publication wrote. “It’s a favorite place for locals to escape to the beach, take in local artwork, or grab a lobster roll.”

Travelers in New Hampshire should head to Wolfboro or Keene, according to the magazine, the former for Lake Winnipesaukee and the latter for its covered bridges.

Vermont’s Dorset is full of beautiful hiking trails, and visitors to Shelburne can “milk cows and watch cheesemakers make cheddars,” according to the magazine.

In Guilford, the only Connecticut pick, travelers will discover the third-largest collection of historic homes in New England, according to the publication.

History abounds in Damariscotta, Maine, as well.

“This boating and fishing community located on the salty Damariscotta River will have you wondering why river towns aren’t more popular,” according to the magazine. “The shores are lined with oyster shells that historians say are from Native American gatherings 2,500 years ago. Cool, no?”