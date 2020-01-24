Boston.com readers share snow-filled photos from New England’s ski mountains
When we asked Boston.com readers to share ski photos from the slopes, we received the following snow-filled snapshots of friends and families taking advantage of New England’s coldest season.
Ahead, discover where readers have been skiing and snowboarding this winter.
Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton
Mike and his daughter Clara tackled the slopes at Blue Hills on a recent Saturday.
Bretton Woods, New Hampshire
“On the new gondola!” wrote Grey Almeida.
Cranmore Mountain in New Hampshire
“Our children (Annabelle age 5 and William age 3) loved their first ski experience at Cranmore!” wrote Ashley Sexton.
Gunstock Mountain in New Hampshire
Lori Nollet shared this photo of her family at Gunstock after her daughter’s high school ski race.
Ski Ward Ski Area in Shrewsbury
Sahasra Vakalapudi, 5, recently skied with her family, including 7-year-old brother Agastya Vakalapudi, at Ski Ward in Shrewsbury.
Stowe Mountain Resort, Vermont
“It has been an incredible season so far,” wrote Ken Forbes.
Sarah Dale shared this photo from Stowe.
Waterville Valley in New Hampshire
Stephen and Erin Guendner shared this photo of their son Cameron Guendner, 11, “getting some air” at Waterville Valley in N.H.
Wildcat Mountain in New Hampshire
Alex, Jake, and John all shared a lift at Wildcat in N.H. earlier this month.
