This is the best airline for American flyers, according to USA Today readers

Three New England airports were lauded as well.

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo Southwest pilots prepare for a flight at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. Southwest Airlines Co. reports financial results Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
Southwest pilots prepared for a flight at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. in September. –The Associated Press
By
Boston.com Staff
January 27, 2020

Southwest Airlines is the best airline for American flyers, according to USA Today readers.

USA Today revealed its list of best airlines and airports on Friday, as voted on by readers. Southwest ranked No. 1 on the best airline for American flyers list and JetBlue, Logan International Airport’s largest carrier, ranked No. 4.

“While Southwest Airlines isn’t glamorous — you won’t find first class seats or luxe airport lounges — the popular American-based airline wins over fans with a host of perks, including low fares, free baggage allowance, no change or cancellation fees and spacious seats compared to their competitors,” wrote USA Today.

USA Today readers also named their favorite airports, and, while Logan didn’t make the cut for best large airport (Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla. ranked No. 1 on that list), three New England airports landed on the best small airports list. The list comprises airports that “serve fewer than 10 million passengers each year, yet excel with their commercial flight offerings, easy access and amenities,” USA Today wrote.

T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, R.I. was named the second-best small airport in America, outranked only by Huntsville International Airport in Huntsville, Ala. Bangor International Airport in Bangor, Maine ranked No. 5 on the list and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, N.H. ranked No. 9.

“Loyal fans of T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island love it as an alternative to Boston Logan for its lack of crowds and lines and quick access to Providence and Boston via a dedicated train station,” wrote USA Today. “It’s also an excellent option for travelers heading to Cape Cod.”

When it comes to airport lounges, American Airlines’ Flagship Lounge at JFK International Airport in N.Y. was named the best. Other airline winners: Japan Airlines for best business and first class, Delta Airlines for best cabin crew, Air New Zealand for best inflight food, and American Airlines for best economy class and best inflight entertainment.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics that range from food to lodging, destinations to things to do, and then ask readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

View the best airlines and airports lists.

