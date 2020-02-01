New England has one of the ’50 best romantic getaways’ in the world, according to Travel + Leisure

Head north.

Portland Headlight.
Portland Head Light in Maine. –Maine Office of Tourism
As Valentine’s Day draws nearer, travelers looking for a nearby romantic getaway should head up to Maine, according to Travel + Leisure.

The Pine Tree State made the publication’s list of “50 best romantic getaways” on the planet, which was released Tuesday.

“These are the 50 most romantic places to visit on your next couples trip,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

Here’s what the publication had to say about Maine:

“Explore the rugged coasts and quaint towns in Maine, a perfect place to visit for a summer trip. Hike through Acadia National Park for beautiful views, visit the Portland Head Light, or visit the Allagash Brewery for a tour and some samples. Stay at The Waldo Emerson Inn in Kennebunkport, one the most historic places to stay on the Southern Maine Coast. Once a shipbuilder’s manse, the original house was built in 1753 by Waldo Emerson, Ralph Waldo Emerson’s great-uncle.”

The Waldo Emerson Inn is currently offering special winter and romance packages.

Check out the entire list of 50 best romantic getaways.

