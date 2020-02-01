These 5 romantic winter New England getaways are full of history and adventure

When it comes to romantic winter getaways in New England, options range from cozy nights in historic inns to outdoor adventures on snowy trails to quaint downtowns full of restaurants and activities.

Ahead, discover five romantic New England getaways full of history and adventure this winter.

Do side-by-side massages at a historic Cape inn sound like the perfect way to unwind with your sweetie? Then you may be interested in the couples romance package at The Platinum Pebble Boutique Inn in West Harwich, a boutique hotel within an 1870s sea captain’s house that was named one of the top 25 bed and breakfasts and inns in the U.S. in 2019 by TripAdvisor. The package also includes Chilean wine and gourmet chocolate in your room upon arrival and a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant. The package costs $349 plus the cost of your room. Rooms range from $189 to $519.

You can mix romance with outdoor adventure at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton Center, N.H., which is currently offering a “Romantic Snowshoe for Beginners” package. “You’ll meander through our acres of trails that open up to majestic views and roam under the snow covered trees,” according to the inn’s website. The package includes a two-night stay, two snowshoe rentals with poles, a snowshoe 101 class for beginners, a three-course dinner for two, and a full country breakfast each morning (including homemade muffins). You’ll also receive a welcome bottle of Prosecco and an artisan cheese platter upon arrival. The package starts at $569.

Visitors watching how food was prepared at Old Sturbridge Village. —MEGAN TURCHI/BOSTON.COM

Ready for a 19th century adventure? This romantic escape for two includes two-day admission for two adults to Old Sturbridge Village, the largest living museum in New England. The museum, which spans more than 200 acres, recreates life in rural New England from the 1790s through the 1830s. You’ll also get a one-night stay at Old Sturbridge Inn & Reeder Family Lodges, a bottle of champagne, and a $75 gift card to a Sturbridge-area restaurant of your choice. The package starts at $245.

If remote is what you’re after, how about booking a getaway on a mountaintop? At the Mountaintop Inn & Resort in Chittenden, Vermont, you’ll find yourself “high on a secluded mountain top, overlooking the beautiful Green Mountains,” according to the resort’s website. The resort offers a “Moonlight in Vermont” package that includes a two-night stay, a romantic three-course dinner, house-made truffles, and two 60-minute massages, as well as use of the resort’s sauna, hot tub, fitness center, and ice skating rink. It also includes a a horse-drawn carriage ride, weather permitting. The package starts at $1,010.

When you book a hotel in downtown Kennebunkport, Maine, in February, you’re steps away from the town’s annual “Paint the Town Red” monthlong celebration. Kennebunkport, which bills itself as “New England’s most romantic town,” will welcome visitors to its downtown Dock Square all month long “to see shops and restaurants decked out in red twinkly lights, participate in Oyster Shucking and Mixology classes, and enjoy some of the finest dining that the area has to offer,” Destination Kennebunkport wrote on its website. Check out this year’s schedule of events, which includes an igloo lounge launch party, champagne and caviar tasting, and apres ski party. You can book a stay at one of the many hotels in the area — some with ocean views — and stay close to all the action.