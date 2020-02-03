You can cruise to these destinations from Boston in 2020

The cruising season begins in April.

Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Gem will make Friday trips from Boston to Bermuda this season. –Norwegian Cruise Line
By
Boston.com Staff
updated at 6:54 PM

Travelers can escape by water this year to destinations such as Canada, Bermuda, and the Netherlands, according to Massport’s Flynn Cruiseport Boston schedule for 2020.

After serving a record 402,346 passengers in 2019, Flynn Cruiseport Boston is gearing up for a new season, which begins in April, according to Massport.

This year, four major cruise lines will homeport in Boston, which Massport says is a first for Flynn Cruiseport Boston: Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity Cruises.

Seven ships are scheduled for maiden calls in Boston, and on 15 days this fall, the cruiseport will host three ships simultaneously.

“The demand for cruising in New England continues to be strong and attracts visitors from all over the world,” said Mike Meyran, Massport’s port director, in a press release. “We are making smart investments at the Flynn Cruiseport Boston to maximize the use of the terminals and accommodate future growth in homeport and port-of-call passengers.”

Here’s a list of cruise ships sailing from Boston this year and their destinations:

  • Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Summit: Canada/New England; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
  • Hapag Lloyd Cruise’s Hanseatic Inspiration: Toronto
  • Holland America Line’s Amsterdam: Montreal; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
  • Holland America Line’s Zandaam: Montreal; Amsterdam; Canada/New England
  • Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam: Quebec
  • Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Gem: Bermuda; Canada/New England; Quebec City
  • Ponant’s Le Champlain: Puerto Morelos, Mexico
  • Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection’s Evrima: Canada/New England; Nassau, Bahamas
  • Royal Caribbean International’s Brilliance of the Seas: Tampa, Fla.; Canada/New England
  • Seabourn Cruise Line’s Seabourn Quest: Montreal

MSC Meraviglia, the largest cruise ship to ever port in Boston, will also return to the city this fall. The ship is more than 1,000 feet long, weighs more than 171,000 gross tons, and can fit 4,488 passengers.

You can view the entire 2020 Boston cruise schedule here.

