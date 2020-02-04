A top-rated wellness resort and spa will open beside a Gilded Age mansion in the Berkshires

It's a "digital device-free environment" so guests can become more connected to their mind, body, and spirit, according to the resort's website.

Wyndhurst
Wyndhurst Manor & Club in Lenox. –James Baigrie
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 4, 2020

A top-rated wellness resort and spa will debut beside a renovated Gilded Age mansion hotel in the Berkshires this May.

Travelers will find Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa and Wyndhurst Manor & Club, formerly known as Cranwell Spa & Golf Resort, on 380 acres in Lenox.

Miraval is a “digital device-free environment,” so guests can become more connected to their mind, body, and spirit, according to the resort’s website.

Miraval Berkshires is the third Miraval property nationwide. Its flagship property, the 25-year-old Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, is one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite places and was named among the top 20 destination spas in the world last year by Conde Nast Traveler readers. The second Miraval opened in Austin, Texas, last year. Hyatt acquired Miraval in 2017, and Wyndhurst Manor & Club is part of Hyatt’s Destination Hotels brand.

A rendering of Miraval Berkshires. —Miraval Berkshires
The Berkshires property will “echo elements of the Miraval experiences in Arizona and Austin” with its signature equine programs and famous Life in Balance Spa, according to a press release. But the 102 rooms and suites, in colors such as cranberry, amber, navy, and greyish blue, will be “relaxing havens inspired by country house glamour and idyllic New England comfort.”

The 29,000 square-foot spa, the largest spa of the Miraval properties, “was conceived to excite all five senses and encourage mindfulness and introspection,” according to the company. It will include 28 treatment rooms, an indoor/outdoor lounge pool, separate relaxation rooms for women and men, a salon, a sauna, a steam room, a retail boutique, and a courtyard that evokes “a sense of harmony with nature.”

The spa will bring classic Miraval treatments to the Berkshires, such as Vasudhara, which “embraces the weightlessness of water and the deeply relaxing stretches of Thai massage.”

A rendering of a zen garden at Miraval Berkshires. —Miraval Berkshires

Hungry Miraval Berkshires guests will receive three nutritious meals a day from the resort’s restaurant and grab-and-go items from the resort’s smoothie bar.

Wellbeing activities will include lectures, hikes, climbing, tennis, biking, meditation, energy work, and more. Guests can also tackle a challenge course designed to offer “activities incorporating unique elements of problem solving, communication, release of fear-based belief systems, and self-exploration,” according to the company.

What’s more, “a vast system of indoor passageways will allow guests to travel comfortably between activities and programs even in the coldest of New England winters,” according to the company.

Outdoor dining at Miraval Berkshires. —James Baigrie

The neighboring Wyndhurst Manor & Club will offer a more traditional hotel experience, but guests there can purchase day packages for Miraval. The mansion is a Tudor-style “cottage” built by John Sloane in 1894, and its lawns and gardens were designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the renowned landscape architect who designed New York City’s Central Park and Boston’s Emerald Necklace. Before that, Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” once lived on the land.

The mansion includes a formal dining room, a music room, a glass-walled sun room, a private boardroom, and a bar overlooking the famous rolling lawn. Guests will have access to the property’s historic golf course and “a vast list of new programming,” according to the company. Wyndhurst Manor & Club’s restaurant, 1894 Grill, will offer classic American cuisine and whiskey tastings.

The experience at Wyndhurst will “be grounded in the culture and history of the Berkshires,” according to the company. Each guest room in the mansion is named after a famous New England artist, author, or poet, and 11 of Wyndhurst’s 44 guest rooms will be “inspired by the Berkshires’ heyday.”

A bicycle path at Miraval Berkshires. —Miraval Berkshires

“We are excited to continue the Miraval brand’s expansion with the upcoming opening of Miraval Berkshires, as well as to welcome Wyndhurst Manor & Club to the Hyatt family,” said Susan Santiago, senior vice president of Miraval Resorts, in the release. “These two properties will offer distinct and memorable travel experiences, and we look forward to inspiring once-in-a-lifetime, transformative experiences for all guests who visit our Miraval and Wyndhurst resorts in the heart of the Berkshires.”

Wyndhurst Manor & Club rates begin at $249 per night. Miraval Berkshires rates begin at $649 per night and include food, non-alcoholic beverages, airport transfers, and most resort programs.

