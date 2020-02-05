New England has 2 of the 50 best hotels in the U.S. in 2020, according to U.S. News & World Report

They're in Vermont and Rhode Island.

A room at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont.
A room at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont. –Twin Farms
Two New England hotels are among the best in the U.S. in 2020, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication released its 10th annual best hotel rankings on Tuesday, which evaluated more than 30,000 luxury hotels and resorts across the U.S., Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and the Caribbean.

U.S. News named Vermont’s Twin Farms and Rhode Island’s Ocean House among the 50 best hotels in the U.S. in 2020. The No. 1 hotel in the U.S. is Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii, according to the publication.

Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, ranked No. 19 on the list and is the No. 1 hotel in Vermont, according to the publication. Here’s what the publication wrote about Twin Farms:

This adults-only hotel fosters tranquility, and it’s a popular destination for travelers looking for a bit of luxury and seclusion. Perfect for a romantic weekend getaway, Twin Farms features accommodations with antique furniture, fireplaces, feather beds, refrigerators stocked with complimentary goodies and large windows so that guests can take in the scenic views.

Ocean House in Watch Hill, R.I., ranked No. 25 on the list and is the No. 1 hotel in Rhode Island, according to the publication. The publication had this to say about Ocean House:

The only AAA Five Diamond property in Rhode Island, the Ocean House first opened in 1868 and has since grown into a culinary gem, a spa lover’s heaven and an increasingly popular wedding destination. Inside, guest rooms come adorned in nautical blues and whites, and the larger suites and cottages provide ample space for groups or bridal parties.

The results are based on top industry awards, hotel star ratings, and guest reviews. View the 10th annual best hotel rankings.

