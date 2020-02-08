20 New England ski resorts with ski free deals for the oldest and youngest members of your family

A family day on the slopes can get expensive.

Fortunately, many ski resorts across New England offer free lift tickets for young children and seniors. Even better, some of the spots where you can snag the freebies just made your list of favorite local ski mountains (think Sugarloaf in Maine and Smugglers’ Notch in Vermont). What’s more, others — like Bretton Woods in New Hampshire and Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont — were recently named among the 30 best ski resorts in the U.S and Canada by Conde Nast Traveler readers.

Ahead, discover 20 mountains with free deals that could save you money on your next multigenerational ski trip.

Massachusetts

Berkshire East Mountain Resort in Charlemont: kids age 6 and under and seniors age 80 and over

Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton: kids age 3 and under and seniors age 65 and over

Catamount Mountain Resort in Hillsdale: kids age 6 and under and seniors age 80 and over

Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock: kids age 5 and under

Otis Ridge in Otis: seniors age 70 and over

Maine

Big Squaw Mountain in Greenville: kids age 4 and under and seniors age 70 and over

Black Mountain in Rumford: kids age 5 and under and seniors age 75 and over

Titcomb Mountain in Farmington: kids age 5 and under and seniors age 70 and over

Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley: kids age 5 and under and seniors age 80 and over

Sunday River in Newry: kids age 5 and under and seniors age 80 and over

New Hampshire

Bretton Woods in Bretton Woods: kids age 4 and under with a paid adult and seniors age 80 and over

Cannon Mountain in Franconia: kids age 5 and under with a paid adult and seniors living in N.H. age 65 and over, Monday through Friday

Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford: kids age 5 and under and seniors age 70 and over

Loon Mountain in Lincoln: kids age 5 and under and seniors 80 and over

Ragged Mountain in Danbury: kids age 5 and under with a paying adult and seniors age 80 and over

Vermont

Bromley in Peru: kids age 5 and under

Killington Ski Resort in Killington: kids age 6 and under and seniors age 80 and over

Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow: kids age 7 and under

Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Jeffersonville: kids age 5 and under

Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe: kids age 4 and under