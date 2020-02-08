20 New England ski resorts with ski free deals for the oldest and youngest members of your family

You could save money on your next multigenerational ski trip.

Ragged Mountain, in Danbury, N.H., installed a new tubing park — over 650 feet in length, with 10 lanes, adding to the off-piste activities in the Granite State. Ragged will also introduce two new carpet lifts this season.
Ragged Mountain in Danbury, N.H. offers free lift tickets to kids age 5 and under and seniors age 80 and older. –Ragged Mountain
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
5:00 AM

A family day on the slopes can get expensive.

Related Links

Fortunately, many ski resorts across New England offer free lift tickets for young children and seniors. Even better, some of the spots where you can snag the freebies just made your list of favorite local ski mountains (think Sugarloaf in Maine and Smugglers’ Notch in Vermont). What’s more, others — like Bretton Woods in New Hampshire and Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont — were recently named among the 30 best ski resorts in the U.S and Canada by Conde Nast Traveler readers.

Ahead, discover 20 mountains with free deals that could save you money on your next multigenerational ski trip.

Massachusetts

Advertisement

Berkshire East Mountain Resort in Charlemont: kids age 6 and under and seniors age 80 and over
Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton: kids age 3 and under and seniors age 65 and over
Catamount Mountain Resort in Hillsdale: kids age 6 and under and seniors age 80 and over
Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock: kids age 5 and under
Otis Ridge in Otis: seniors age 70 and over

Maine

Big Squaw Mountain in Greenville: kids age 4 and under and seniors age 70 and over
Black Mountain in Rumford: kids age 5 and under and seniors age 75 and over
Titcomb Mountain in Farmington: kids age 5 and under and seniors age 70 and over
Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley: kids age 5 and under and seniors age 80 and over
Sunday River in Newry: kids age 5 and under and seniors age 80 and over

New Hampshire

Bretton Woods in Bretton Woods: kids age 4 and under with a paid adult and seniors age 80 and over
Cannon Mountain in Franconia: kids age 5 and under with a paid adult and seniors living in N.H. age 65 and over, Monday through Friday
Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford: kids age 5 and under and seniors age 70 and over
Loon Mountain in Lincoln: kids age 5 and under and seniors 80 and over
Ragged Mountain in Danbury: kids age 5 and under with a paying adult and seniors age 80 and over

Vermont

Advertisement

Bromley in Peru: kids age 5 and under
Killington Ski Resort in Killington: kids age 6 and under and seniors age 80 and over
Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow: kids age 7 and under
Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Jeffersonville: kids age 5 and under
Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe: kids age 4 and under

TOPICS: Travel Skiing New England Travel Free Parenting Family Outdoors Things to Do Massachusetts New Hampshire Maine Vermont Skiing Travel Massachusetts Travel Vermont Travel New Hampshire Travel Maine Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Boston Harbor Hotel
The Best
The best 10 hotels in Massachusetts in 2020 include 6 in Boston, according to U.S. News & World Report February 7, 2020 | 2:28 PM
20111223.Newry, Maine Photo by Fred Field LOID 5.0.691874748 The lighted portion of this informational sign showed the current lift status. There were 8 operational lifts and 7 idled due to closed trails for lack of snow Friday morning 12/23 at Sunday River in Newry, Maine. Biz story
Maine
Sunday River ski area announces 10-year improvement plan February 6, 2020 | 2:50 PM
A room at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont.
The Best
These 2 New England hotels were just named among the best in the U.S. February 5, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Wyndhurst
Wellness
A wellness resort beloved by Oprah is opening in the Berkshires this spring February 4, 2020 | 12:31 PM
Passengers wait to board the Back Bay Logan Express bus.
Logan Airport
Back Bay Logan Express has new drop-off and pickup locations February 3, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Logan Airport
Travel
Logan Airport's newest low-cost airline will fly to these 4 U.S. cities this spring February 3, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Norwegian Gem
Travel
Here's where you can cruise from Boston in 2020 February 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Portland Headlight.
Travel
New England has one of the '50 best romantic getaways' in the world February 1, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Romance
These 5 romantic winter New England getaways are full of history and adventure February 1, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Amtrak Downeaster.
$$$
These Amtrak deals, including free tickets for kids, will save you money in 2020 January 28, 2020 | 12:02 PM
AIR TRAVEL
USA Today readers say this is the best airline for American flyers January 27, 2020 | 2:06 PM
Skiers at Sugarbush in Vermont.
Travel
Readers share photos from local ski mountains: 'It has been an incredible season so far' January 24, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Oprah
Oprah ate her first lobster roll — ever — in Maine. Here’s what she thought. January 22, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Wellesley, MA - 1/03/17 - An outbound MBTA commuter rail train drops off passengers at the Wellesley Farms stop. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (vaccaro) Topic: (04mbtaprep)
Travel
Five favorite day trips without a car, according to readers January 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Liberty Hotel in Boston.
Travel
You'll get a 'quintessentially Boston experience' at this historic hotel, says USA Today January 21, 2020 | 1:53 PM
JetBlue-logan-airport
Travel
JetBlue announced it is adding, dropping flights at Logan Airport January 17, 2020 | 3:51 PM
The new Adventure Trail at Waterville Valley will take younger skiers and riders through an obstacle course featuring “bear caves’’ snow whales, and a ski-through sugar shack. The New Hampshire ski area will also see visits from Olympian Hannah Keaney and, yes, Wally the Green Monster. Waterville is now the official ski area of the Boston Red Sox.
Travel
Share your ski photos with us January 17, 2020 | 1:32 PM
JetBlue
JetBlue
You'll now pay more to check luggage on JetBlue, unless you do this January 17, 2020 | 1:25 PM
Nobska Point Lighthouse in Woods Hole.
Travel
House Beautiful says you should visit these 8 'charming' New England towns ASAP January 17, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Logan Airport
The Worst
This is the worst airline in America, according to the Wall Street Journal January 15, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Boone Hall Plantation in Charleston, S.C.
$$$
Here's where you can fly for less than $100 on JetBlue this winter January 15, 2020 | 12:33 PM
The interior of an Under Canvas tent in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.
Travel
A New England resort is among Fodor's 40 most anticipated hotel openings of 2020 January 14, 2020 | 2:05 PM
OurBus
Travel
OurBus launched a Framingham-to-NYC route January 14, 2020 | 1:52 PM
American Airlines Flight
Flights
American Airlines will launch nonstop flights from Boston to 3 cities this spring January 14, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Karen and Mick Rookwood, new owners of the Featherbed Inn.
Vermont
This suburban Boston couple dreamed of owning a New England inn. They just took the plunge. January 11, 2020 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON MA - 11/04/2019: Tobin Bridge an aerial view of morning traffic coming into the city during rush hour (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: SPOTLIGHT TOPIC
Day Trips
What are the best day trips without a car? January 10, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Ice Castles in New Hampshire.
Ice Castles
New Hampshire's Ice Castles are back, and they look magical January 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A skier uphill skiing at Sugarbush in Vermont.
Skiing
How New England mountains are getting in on the uphill skiing trend January 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Acadia National Park in Maine.
Free
Here's when national parks will offer free admission in 2020 January 3, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Boston New Limoliner . They are equipped with internet access , direct tv and dvd players as well as a gally kitchen area and restroom. The price of a one way trip to New York city is 69.00 and includes free internet service access. Library Tag 09122003 Business
Travel
A luxury bus service between Boston and NYC 'regrettably' shuts down for good January 2, 2020 | 11:12 AM