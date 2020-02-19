Amtrak to begin high-speed testing of its new Acela trains, coming in 2021

Amtrak’s newly built Acela trains are on the move.

The first of a fleet of 28 new high-speed, high-tech trainsets, which will serve the Northeast Corridor in 2021, left Hornell, N.Y., on Monday. They’re due to arrive at the Transportation Technology Center near Pueblo, Colo., on Wednesday, then nine months of high-speed testing will begin, according to an Amtrak news release.

“Amtrak is proud to celebrate this major achievement for the new Acela fleet program, as we are bringing customers one step closer to enjoying the benefits of these new trains,” said Richard Anderson, president and CEO of Amtrak, in the release. “With strong demand for Acela travel continuing to grow, we will test the trains to ensure customers will have safe and reliable service with modern amenities when these trains go into service next year.”

The testing will involve the “pantograph, railway dynamics, tilting, traction, slip/slide and wayside protection, brakes, and train control management systems,” Amtrak officials said.

After the testing phase, the trainset will return back to where they were built at Alstom in Hornell, N.Y., for the installation of their interiors.

A new Acela train being built at Alstom in Hornell, N.Y. —Amtrak

The train interiors will feature personal outlets, USB ports, and adjustable reading lights, improved Wi-Fi access, larger windows, spacious restrooms, a streamlined overhead luggage compartment, more dining options, LED screens that provide real-time information, and seats with winged headrests made from recycled leather, according to Amtrak.

The second Acela trainset has been built and will travel to Amtrak’s Penn Coach Yard in Pennsylvania next month for testing, according to Amtrak. Construction of the third trainset began in November and will tentatively head to Philadelphia in September for its testing phase.

Acela trains, which travel between Boston and Washington D.C. multiple times a day, served more than 3.5 million customers in 2019 — a 4.3 percent increase from 2018, according to the company. The new trains will accommodate nearly 25 percent more passengers, according to the company.

The Northeast Corridor is seeing improvements as well.