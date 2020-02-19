Amtrak to begin high-speed testing of its new Acela trains, coming in 2021

The trains will undergo nine months of testing.

The new Acela train traveling from New York to Colorado this week for high-speed testing.
A new Acela train traveling from New York to Colorado this week for high-speed testing. –Amtrak
SHARE TWEET 8 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 19, 2020

Related Links

Amtrak’s newly built Acela trains are on the move.

The first of a fleet of 28 new high-speed, high-tech trainsets, which will serve the Northeast Corridor in 2021, left Hornell, N.Y., on Monday. They’re due to arrive at the Transportation Technology Center near Pueblo, Colo., on Wednesday, then nine months of high-speed testing will begin, according to an Amtrak news release.

“Amtrak is proud to celebrate this major achievement for the new Acela fleet program, as we are bringing customers one step closer to enjoying the benefits of these new trains,” said Richard Anderson, president and CEO of Amtrak, in the release. “With strong demand for Acela travel continuing to grow, we will test the trains to ensure customers will have safe and reliable service with modern amenities when these trains go into service next year.”

The testing will involve the “pantograph, railway dynamics, tilting, traction, slip/slide and wayside protection, brakes, and train control management systems,” Amtrak officials said.

After the testing phase, the trainset will return back to where they were built at Alstom in Hornell, N.Y., for the installation of their interiors.

A new Acela train being built at Alstom in Hornell, N.Y. —Amtrak

The train interiors will feature personal outlets, USB ports, and adjustable reading lights, improved Wi-Fi access, larger windows, spacious restrooms, a streamlined overhead luggage compartment, more dining options, LED screens that provide real-time information, and seats with winged headrests made from recycled leather, according to Amtrak.

The second Acela trainset has been built and will travel to Amtrak’s Penn Coach Yard in Pennsylvania next month for testing, according to Amtrak. Construction of the third trainset began in November and will tentatively head to Philadelphia in September for its testing phase.

Acela trains, which travel between Boston and Washington D.C. multiple times a day, served more than 3.5 million customers in 2019 — a 4.3 percent increase from 2018, according to the company. The new trains will accommodate nearly 25 percent more passengers, according to the company.

The Northeast Corridor is seeing improvements as well.

“In preparation for the new fleet, Amtrak is undertaking a record amount of track and infrastructure work along the [corridor] aimed at improving ride quality, increasing reliability, and increasing overall on-time performance,” the company wrote.

TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Transportation How to Boston

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
20mini - Chatham Bars Inn Spa Suite. (Chatham Bars Inn)
Books
These 2 Mass. hotels are great for bookworms, according to The Wall Street Journal February 21, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Exterior view of the Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf.
'The upper echelon'
A Boston hotel just earned 5 diamonds from AAA February 20, 2020 | 2:33 PM
White Elephant courtyard pool
Florida
An iconic Nantucket hotel is opening a Palm Beach outpost this spring February 19, 2020 | 4:03 PM
A Cape Air seaplane landed in Boston Harbor. Cape Air chief executive Dan Wolf has been trying to bring seaplane service to the harbor for seven years.
Seaplanes
Seaplane service is coming to Boston Harbor February 18, 2020 | 2:11 PM
Travel
A woman shamed a man for punching her reclined seat. The Internet is split on who’s in the wrong. February 14, 2020 | 8:40 AM
Blind Tiger in Portland, Maine
Maine
The very cool Blind Tiger boutique inn is now open in Portland February 14, 2020 | 5:00 AM
In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 photo, an Amtrak Acela train travels through Old Lyme, Conn. A plan to speed up Amtrak's high-speed rail corridor from Boston to Washington, D.C., is welcomed by business commuters but finding its strongest opposition in some shoreline towns in Connecticut. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
$$$
Amtrak is offering a Valentine's Day sale that involves a freebie February 13, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Ocean House in Westerly, R.I.
* * * * *
2 New England hotels were just named 5-star properties by Forbes Travel Guide February 13, 2020 | 10:01 AM
Travel
Federal report faults Southwest Airlines and FAA on safety February 12, 2020 | 9:30 AM
A renovated king room at Mandarin Oriental, Boston.
Hotels
A top-ranked Back Bay hotel is getting a $15 million makeover February 11, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Travelers wait in a queue to go through security at the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. The trade association Airlines for America has projected number of travelers will climb 3.7 percent from last year during the 12-day Thanksgiving travel period from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Travel
How not to get sick while traveling February 11, 2020 | 12:00 PM
The Frontier Airlines A320neo.
Logan Airport
Frontier Airlines will launch 'ultra-low-cost' seasonal flights between Boston and Philly February 11, 2020 | 12:00 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, a Southwest Airlines jet makes its approach to Dallas Love Field airport, in Dallas. Booking flights can be stressful as consumers worry about how to get the best deal and how far ahead to book, especially at holiday time. Experts say check multiple websites for prices and forget the notion that there's a magic day of the week or time of day when fares drop.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Travel
You'll get a free drink when flying this low-cost airline on Valentine's Day February 10, 2020 | 5:20 PM
British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London.
Travel
British Airways flight crosses Atlantic in less than 5 hours February 9, 2020 | 9:50 PM
Ragged Mountain, in Danbury, N.H., installed a new tubing park — over 650 feet in length, with 10 lanes, adding to the off-piste activities in the Granite State. Ragged will also introduce two new carpet lifts this season.
Travel
20 New England ski resorts with free deals for the oldest and youngest members of your family February 8, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Boston Harbor Hotel
The Best
The best 10 hotels in Massachusetts in 2020 include 6 in Boston, according to U.S. News & World Report February 7, 2020 | 2:28 PM
20111223.Newry, Maine Photo by Fred Field LOID 5.0.691874748 The lighted portion of this informational sign showed the current lift status. There were 8 operational lifts and 7 idled due to closed trails for lack of snow Friday morning 12/23 at Sunday River in Newry, Maine. Biz story
Maine
Sunday River ski area announces 10-year improvement plan February 6, 2020 | 2:50 PM
A room at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont.
The Best
These 2 New England hotels were just named among the best in the U.S. February 5, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Wyndhurst
Wellness
A wellness resort beloved by Oprah is opening in the Berkshires this spring February 4, 2020 | 12:31 PM
Passengers wait to board the Back Bay Logan Express bus.
Logan Airport
Back Bay Logan Express has new drop-off and pickup locations February 3, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Logan Airport
Travel
Logan Airport's newest low-cost airline will fly to these 4 U.S. cities this spring February 3, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Norwegian Gem
Travel
Here's where you can cruise from Boston in 2020 February 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Portland Headlight.
Travel
New England has one of the '50 best romantic getaways' in the world February 1, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Romance
These 5 romantic winter New England getaways are full of history and adventure February 1, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Amtrak Downeaster.
$$$
These Amtrak deals, including free tickets for kids, will save you money in 2020 January 28, 2020 | 12:02 PM
AIR TRAVEL
USA Today readers say this is the best airline for American flyers January 27, 2020 | 2:06 PM
Skiers at Sugarbush in Vermont.
Travel
Readers share photos from local ski mountains: 'It has been an incredible season so far' January 24, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Oprah
Oprah ate her first lobster roll — ever — in Maine. Here’s what she thought. January 22, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Wellesley, MA - 1/03/17 - An outbound MBTA commuter rail train drops off passengers at the Wellesley Farms stop. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (vaccaro) Topic: (04mbtaprep)
Travel
Five favorite day trips without a car, according to readers January 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Liberty Hotel in Boston.
Travel
You'll get a 'quintessentially Boston experience' at this historic hotel, says USA Today January 21, 2020 | 1:53 PM