These Leap Day travel deals on lodging, food, and rental cars will save you money
Take advantage of the extra day by saving a few extra bucks.
Saturday, Feb. 29, is Leap Day, which means there’s an extra day on the February calendar for planning adventures with friends and family.
Even better: Many New England businesses are offering Leap Day specials. Here’s a rundown of the ways you can save on lodging, food, and more.
Get a free car rental for a day in Boston
Need wheels? Silvercar by Audi is offering a free car rental for a day when you book a minimum of two days between Feb. 23 and Feb. 29. To take advantage of the offer, customers can enter the promo code LEAPDAY2020 on silvercar.com or on the Silvercar by Audi app during the booking process. Customers can pick up their rental at any of the company’s 26 locations across the U.S., including Logan International Airport.
Propose to your sweetie for chance at free bubbly and a room in Boston
Frolic with your family at an indoor water park in Fitchburg
Has your family been wanting to tackle the indoor water park, arcade, and interactive games at Great Wolf Lodge in Fitchburg? If you book on Leap Day, you can make it all happen for $29 per person plus tax and resort fees. Just book on greatwolf.com on Feb. 29 and use the code LEAPYEAR. The offer is only available for family suites, and there must be at least two guests per room. The deal is good for travel between April 13 and May 21, and it’s only available Sunday through Thursday nights.
Enjoy a birthday dinner and discounted room in Vermont
Snag two lobsters for the price of one at Legal Sea Foods
Who’s hungry for lobster? When you eat at Legal Sea Foods on Leap Day, two lobsters and two sides will cost you $29. The meal, only available Feb. 29, includes two one-pound lobsters and a choice of the following two sides: smashed potatoes, broccoli, French fries, onion strings, garlic leek brown rice, coleslaw, seaweed salad, and jasmine rice. The market price of a one-pound lobster right now is $27.95, according to Legal Sea Foods, and lobsters at the restaurant are usually only served individually. The restaurant recommends making reservations for this deal. Check out the Massachusetts Legal Sea Foods restaurant locations.
Book this hotel room within 29 hours in Vermont
Enjoy a Leap Day getaway in Boston
Looking for a Leap Day weekend getaway in the city’s Seaport area? Yotel Boston is offering 29 percent off rooms booked by March 1 in honor of Leap Day.
