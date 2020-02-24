These Leap Day travel deals on lodging, food, and rental cars will save you money

Saturday, Feb. 29, is Leap Day, which means there’s an extra day on the February calendar for planning adventures with friends and family.

Even better: Many New England businesses are offering Leap Day specials. Here’s a rundown of the ways you can save on lodging, food, and more.

Need wheels? Silvercar by Audi is offering a free car rental for a day when you book a minimum of two days between Feb. 23 and Feb. 29. To take advantage of the offer, customers can enter the promo code LEAPDAY2020 on silvercar.com or on the Silvercar by Audi app during the booking process. Customers can pick up their rental at any of the company’s 26 locations across the U.S., including Logan International Airport.

If you put a ring on it at Tamo Bistro + Bar on Feb. 29, you could win a free night’s stay afterward at the Seaport Hotel, along with a complimentary bottle of champagne. To enter the drawing, you must have a Leap Day dinner reservation on Feb. 29 at Tamo Bistro + Bar and message the Seaport Hotel Facebook page or DM @seaportboston on Instagram with your proposal plan by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 27. There will be two winning couples, who will be notified Feb. 28 when the hotel replies to their messages.

Has your family been wanting to tackle the indoor water park, arcade, and interactive games at Great Wolf Lodge in Fitchburg? If you book on Leap Day, you can make it all happen for $29 per person plus tax and resort fees. Just book on greatwolf.com on Feb. 29 and use the code LEAPYEAR. The offer is only available for family suites, and there must be at least two guests per room. The deal is good for travel between April 13 and May 21, and it’s only available Sunday through Thursday nights.

Hotel Vermont in Burlington, which overlooks Lake Champlain, has arranged a special travel package for “leaplings,” aka those born on Feb. 29. Just show the hotel your I.D., and you’ll receive a complimentary birthday meal, sparkling wine, and cake at the hotel’s Juniper Bar & Restaurant. You’ll also get a one-night stay for $129. There’s a limited number of rooms available, and the deal is subject to availability.

Snag two lobsters for the price of one at Legal Sea Foods Who’s hungry for lobster? When you eat at Legal Sea Foods on Leap Day, two lobsters and two sides will cost you $29. The meal, only available Feb. 29, includes two one-pound lobsters and a choice of the following two sides: smashed potatoes, broccoli, French fries, onion strings, garlic leek brown rice, coleslaw, seaweed salad, and jasmine rice. The market price of a one-pound lobster right now is $27.95, according to Legal Sea Foods, and lobsters at the restaurant are usually only served individually. The restaurant recommends making reservations for this deal. Check out the Massachusetts Legal Sea Foods restaurant locations.

Kimpton Taconic, a boutique hotel in Manchester, Vermont, will reward you with discounts on lodging, food, and beverages if you book between Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 29 at midnight — that’s a 29-hour time span — for travel between March 1 and June 30. The Leap Day deal includes 29 percent off the hotel’s best flexible rate and a $29 food and beverage credit per night. Every package booked will be entered into a drawing to win 29,000 IHG bonus points. The drawing will take place on March 1.

Looking for a Leap Day weekend getaway in the city’s Seaport area? Yotel Boston is offering 29 percent off rooms booked by March 1 in honor of Leap Day.

Hotel Viking, a luxury hotel in the heart of downtown Newport, R.I., is celebrating Leap Year all year long by offering a 29 percent discount on rooms through Dec. 31. Resort fee and taxes are additional and restrictions may apply.