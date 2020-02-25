2 New England seaside locales are among the top 25 trending destinations in the U.S. for 2020, according to Tripadvisor

A seaside town on the Cape with “stunning scenery” and a coastal Maine city well known for its culinary prowess made Tripadvisor’s 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards for Destinations, released on Tuesday.

Portland, Maine, and Chatham, Mass., are among the 25 top-trending destinations in the U.S. for 2020, ranking No. 19 and No. 22, respectively. The No. 1 trending destination in the nation, according to Tripadvisor, is Key Largo, Fla.

“Believe the hype — these incredible spots (that travelers love) saw the biggest spikes in top reviews and ratings last year,” wrote Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor noted the following about Chatham:

“This pleasant, walkable town right at the elbow of Cape Cod is a classic New England vacation spot. Bringing kids? Check out calm beaches like Cockle Cove Beach and Harding’s Beach. If you’re looking for stunning scenery, however, try Chatham Lighthouse Beach. Its tides can be strong (heed the posted warnings), but it’s one of the most beautiful beaches on the Cape.” Portland, Maine. —Tripadvisor

And the travel site wrote this about Portland:

“Saunter down the brick sidewalks and cobblestone streets of the revitalized Old Port District, where you can browse through bookstores, explore craft shops and eat to your heart’s content. … Land or sea is an option here, so if you’re tired of the street life, take one of the popular scenic cruises or whale watches, or hop on a ferry to the islands in Casco Bay. At the end of the day, and without kids in hand, unwind and rest your tired feet at one of the city’s brewpubs.”

The trending destinations are comprised of cities and towns with the biggest increase in positive reviews, booking interest, and searches over the past year, according to Tripadvisor. The company also released a list of top 25 emerging destinations, which are “up and coming hotspots” worldwide, naming Kaliningrad, Russia, No. 1, and Tulsa, Okla., the only U.S. entry, at No. 13.

