The ‘Hotel of the Year’ is in Vermont

Twin Farms "scored a record-breaking 98.24 percent" on the Forbes Travel Guide star rankings.

A room at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont.
A room at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont. –Twin Farms
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 26, 2020

If you want to stay at the best hotel on the planet, just head to Vermont.

Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, was just named “Hotel of the Year” by Forbes Travel Guide. The adults-only resort set on 300 acres was the highest-scoring hotel among the 1,898 star-rated properties spanning 73 countries in the publication’s 2020 Star Awards, which were released earlier this month.

Twin Farms stands out because it provides a “one-of-a-kind experience,” wrote Forbes, which annually sends inspectors to properties around the world to determine the star rankings.

“The boutique property scored a record-breaking 98.24 percent, a result of anonymous inspectors testing rigorous, objective standards that emphasize exceptional service during a two-night stay,” Forbes wrote.

Forbes noted the property’s “bucolic surroundings,” individually decorated rooms with fireplaces, refrigerator stocked with beverages and snacks, complimentary same-day laundry service, and staff service that includes packing and unpacking for guests. Guests are also gifted handcrafted wooden jigsaw puzzles made by Vermont company Stave.

“It is an honor that we have been recognized by Forbes, which is truly transparent and is recognized by our guests and our industry for relevance and its pursuit of excellence expressed through its 900-plus criteria evaluations,” John Graham, managing director of Twin Farms, told Forbes.

Twin Farms has earned a five-star rating for 25 consecutive years, according to Forbes. The posh getaway has drawn celebrities such as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, according to The Boston Globe.

This is the first time Forbes has named a hotel, restaurant, and spa of the year during its 62 years of scoring properties. The restaurant of the year is Sichuan Moon by Andre Chiang, and the spa of the year is Morpheus Spa. Both are in Macau.

Last year, Twin Farms was named the best resort in New England and among the best resorts in the U.S. and the world by Conde Nast Traveler readers, and among the top 10 resort hotels in the Northeast by Travel + Leisure readers. Earlier this month, Twin Farms was named among the 50 best hotels in the U.S. in 2020 by U.S. News & World Report.

