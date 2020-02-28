The most charming small town in America is in Massachusetts, according to Big 7 Travel

A town in Massachusetts made famous by Norman Rockwell is the most charming small town in America, according to Big 7 Travel.

Stockbridge in the Berkshires ranked No. 1 on the travel website’s list of 50 most charming small towns in America, released earlier this month. Big 7 Travel called it “the ideal New England small town” due to its charming square, historic inns, preserved homes, community events, and local eateries.

“Stockbridge looks like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting, and that’s because it is!” Big 7 Travel wrote. “This cosy New England town was made famous by his portrayal of the city during Christmas.”

Woodstock, Vermont, snagged the No. 2 spot on the list because “you can enjoy delicious farm-to-table meals, endless scenic trails, and then experience its rural heritage without ever getting on a highway,” Big 7 Travel wrote.

A total of 10 New England small towns made the list. The towns had to have a maximum population of 50,000 and “hold a unique quality,” according to Big 7 Travel.

Here are the New England towns that made the cut and how they ranked:

1. Stockbridge, Mass.

2. Woodstock, Vermont

4. Sugar Hill, N.H.

7. Meredith, N.H.

11. Mystic, Conn.

13. Stowe, Vermont

26. Nantucket, Mass.

28. Bennington, Vermont

29. Great Barrington, Mass.

49. Montpelier, Vermont