Massachusetts has one of the best beaches in the U.S., according to Jetsetter magazine

A Massachusetts beach named for “the way the sand squeaks under your feet” is one of the best beaches in the U.S., according to Jetsetter magazine.

Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea ranked No. 10 on the magazine’s list of 11 best beaches in the U.S. from coast to coast. The No. 1 beach, according to the publication, is Ditch Plains Beach in Montauk, New York.

Here’s what the publication noted about Singing Beach:

“Although Singing Beach is located in Manchester-by-the-Sea, don’t expect it to be as dark and gloomy as seen in the Oscar-winning flick. This seaside town is the definition of quaint, with a sleepy harbor, shingled houses and a charming main street. An hour outside Boston, it’s perfect for a day trip—so bring a beach read, take a long walk (Singing Beach gets its name from the way the sand squeaks under your feet) and then return to the city for a bowl of epic clam chowder at the Westin Copley Place.”

Singing Beach wasn’t the only New England beach on the list. Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine, ranked No. 8. Here’s what the publication wrote about that beach: