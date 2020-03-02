Massachusetts has one of the best beaches in the U.S., according to Jetsetter magazine

It's located in a town that's "the definition of quaint," according to the publication.

Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Singing Beach is a quiet Cape Ann spot perfect for beach reading. Check out the 1920s bathhouse and small snack stand when you get up to stretch. Non-resident parking is available Monday through Friday for $25 until the lot fills.Two-hour parking downtown near the train station is also available.
Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Singing Beach. –Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
March 2, 2020

A Massachusetts beach named for “the way the sand squeaks under your feet” is one of the best beaches in the U.S., according to Jetsetter magazine.

Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea ranked No. 10 on the magazine’s list of 11 best beaches in the U.S. from coast to coast. The No. 1 beach, according to the publication, is Ditch Plains Beach in Montauk, New York.

Here’s what the publication noted about Singing Beach:

“Although Singing Beach is located in Manchester-by-the-Sea, don’t expect it to be as dark and gloomy as seen in the Oscar-winning flick. This seaside town is the definition of quaint, with a sleepy harbor, shingled houses and a charming main street. An hour outside Boston, it’s perfect for a day trip—so bring a beach read, take a long walk (Singing Beach gets its name from the way the sand squeaks under your feet) and then return to the city for a bowl of epic clam chowder at the Westin Copley Place.”

Singing Beach wasn’t the only New England beach on the list. Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine, ranked No. 8. Here’s what the publication wrote about that beach:

“A short drive from the charming town of Kennebunkport, Goose Rocks has courted the New England elite for generations and is still today one of the most family-friendly getaways and best beaches in America. Within its five miles of tanning real estate, there is more than an abundance of activities, whether you want to comb the beach for seashells and sand dollars or set sail on the calm water. But no matter what you do, don’t miss Maine’s famous lobster rolls and a night at the historic Captain Fairfield Inn.”
View the entire list of 11 best beaches in the U.S.
