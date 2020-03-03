How to get free admission in April to more than 80 New England museums

Are you looking to explore a museum on the cheap? Then you should know that more than 80 New England museums and cultural institutions will waive admission fees for one day in April.

Smithsonian magazine’s 16th annual Museum Day, which takes place April 4, means free entry for visitors at more than 1,200 museums nationwide. This year’s theme, “Earth Optimism,” honors the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. It’s also a special year for the magazine.

“This is a big year for us at Smithsonian Magazine – it’s our milestone 50th anniversary,” said Amy Wilkins, chief revenue officer at Smithsonian Media, in a press release. “Museum Day is a national celebration of curiosity.”

Currently, 34 Massachusetts museums have signed on, including three in Boston. To take advantage of the free visit, visitors must download a ticket for free admission for the ticket holder and one guest. The museums that require a printed ticket for entry will specify so on the ticket, while others will allow guests to show their ticket via a smartphone or tablet. Only one ticket is permitted per e-mail address.

The participating museums and cultural institutions in New England are below. Don’t see your favorite listed? It’s a good idea to check with the event website, as it is continually updated with new participants.

Massachusetts

Armenian Museum of America in Watertown

Beneski Museum of Natural History at Amherst College in Amherst

Cahoon Museum of American Art in Cotuit

Cape Cod Maritime Museum in Hyannis

Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation in Waltham

Davis Museum at Wellesley College in Wellesley

Discovery Museum in Acton

Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds in Newton

Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston

Falmouth Museums on the Green in Falmouth

Fitchburg Art Museum in Fitchburg

Gibson House Museum in Boston

Harvard Museum of Natural History in Cambridge

Jackson Homestead and Museum in Newton

John Cabot House in Beverly

John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum Foundation in Hyannis

Marconi-RCA Wireless Museum in North Chatham

Museum of Printing in Haverhill

Museum of Russian Icons in Clinton

Nantucket Shipwreck & Lifesaving Museum in Nantucket

Nichols House Museum in Boston

Nye Museum in East Sandwich

Old Colony History Museum in Taunton

Peabody Essex Museum in Salem

Rotch-Jones-Duff House and Garden Museum in New Bedford

Sandwich Glass Museum in Sandwich

Shirley-Eustis House in Roxbury

Spellman Museum of Stamps & Postal History in Weston

Springfield Museums in Springfield

Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum in Adams

The Gardner Museum in Gardner

USS Constitution Museum in Charlestown

Worcester Historical Museum in Worcester

YV Art Museum in Acton

Yiddish Book Center in Amherst

New Hampshire

American Independence Museum’s Folsom Tavern in Exeter

Lawrence Lee Scout Museum in Manchester

McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord

Millyard Museum in Manchester

New Hampshire Historical Society in Concord

New Hampshire Telephone Museum in Warner

Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm in Tamworth

Seacoast Science Center in Rye

University of New Hampshire Museum of Art in Durham

RISD Museum in Providence. —David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe, File

Rhode Island

Babcock-Smith House Museum in Westerly

Gen. Nathanael Greene Homestead in Coventry

Jamestown Windmill in Jamestown

John Brown House Museum – Rhode Island Historical Society in Providence

Lippitt House Museum in Providence

Museum of Natural History and Planetarium in Providence

Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown

Old Slater Mill National Historic Landmark in Pawtucket

Paine House Museum in Coventry

RISD Museum in Providence

Roger Williams National Memorial in Providence

Tomaquag Museum in Exeter

Westerly Armory in Westerly

Maine

Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor

Bowdoin College Museum of Art in Brunswick

Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk

L.C. Bates Museum in Hinckley

Maine Historical Society in Portland

Owls Head Transportation Museum in Owls Head

Portland Museum of Art in Portland

Rufus Porter Museum in Bridgton

The Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum in Brunswick

Vermont

American Museum of Fly Fishing in Manchester

American Precision Museum in Windsor

Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury

Vermont History Museum in Montpelier

Connecticut

American Clock & Watch Museum in Bristol

Art Museum, University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford

Connecticut Historical Society in Hartford

Custom House Maritime Museum in New London

Danbury Museum in Danbury

Danbury Railway Museum in Danbury

Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic

Fairfield University Art Museum in Fairfield

Florcen Griswold Museum in Old Lyme

Henry Whitfield State Museum in Guilford

Institute for American Indian Studies in Washington

KidsPlay Children’s Museum in Torrington

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in Norwalk

New England Civil War Museum in Vernon

Slater Memorial Museum in Norwich

The Aldridge Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield

The New England Carousel Museum in Bristol

Yale Center for British Art in New Haven