Airlines slash flights, freeze hiring as virus cuts travel

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the outbreak might be worse for airlines than the terror attacks of 2001.

A United Airlnes plane is shown on the tarmac from an outdoor terrace and observation deck at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
–AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
DAVID KOENIG,
AP
March 10, 2020 | 7:03 PM

Airlines are slashing flights, freezing hiring and parking planes to cope with a stunning drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations caused by fear over the new virus outbreak.

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the outbreak might be worse for airlines than the terror attacks of 2001. An industry trade group believes it will be more damaging.

Delta Air Lines said Tuesday that travel demand has fallen so sharply in the past week that it expects one-third of seats to be empty this month on flights within the United States, which was insulated from virus fallout for a time.

Advertisement

United Airlines expects to lose money in the first quarter for the first time in six years. United said ticket sales in the U.S. have dropped 25 percent in recent days — 70 percent after subtracting cancellations — and it’s even worse in Asia and Europe.

Business travelers are grounded as meetings and conferences are canceled. Leisure travelers are scared.

Normally airlines try to lure reluctant travelers by cutting fares, but that won’t work with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“If you are scared of flying, you are probably scared at any price,” said Delta President Glen Hauenstein.

Delta, the world’s biggest airline by revenue, said net bookings declined 25 percent to 30 percent in the past two weeks and could get worse. It will cut international flights by 20 percent to 25 percent and reduce U.S. flying by 10 percent to 15 percent, roughly matching cuts previously announced by United Airlines.

Delta is parking some planes, cutting spending, freezing hiring, offering voluntary unpaid leave, delaying voluntary pension contributions and suspending share buybacks.

American Airlines announced it will cut international flying by 10 percent this summer and reduce U.S. flying by 7.5 percent in April. It has delayed training of new pilots and flight attendants.

United arranged $2 billion in additional bank credit to gain financial breathing room. The company’s worst-case planning is for a 70 percent drop in revenue in April and May, easing to 20% by December.

Advertisement

The airline’s president, Scott Kirby, said United hopes the outbreak won’t be as damaging as 9/11, when bookings plunged 40 percent for two months before starting to recover, “but we’re not willing to count on that.”

Kirby and United CEO Oscar Munoz will waive their base salaries through June, and Kelly, the Southwest CEO, said he will take a 10 percent pay cut.

In a video to employees, Kelly said the virus poses a problem not seen since the 9/11 attacks, “and it may be worse.”

Airline stocks have been among the hardest hit during the current market slump, but they soared Tuesday. American, which lost half its value since mid-February, jumped more than 15 percent — its best day since a 2013 merger with US Airways. United gained more than 12 percent. Delta and Southwest, which had fallen less, closed up 4.5 percent.

The International Air Transport Association, an airline trade group, estimates that the outbreak could reduce carriers’ revenue by between $63 billion and $113 billion depending on how far and deep it spreads. The same group said the terror attacks in 2001, which devastated the U.S. airline industry but had less impact overseas, cut revenue by about $20 billion.

The outlook for European airlines is bleaker than their U.S. rivals. Discount carrier Norwegian Air said Tuesday it would cut 15 percent of its flights through mid-June and lay off a “significant share” of its workers. It called the unspecified number of job cuts temporary. Air France-KLM said it has canceled 3,600 flights this month.

Those moves come on top of announcements that Germany’s Lufthansa will cut up to half its flights after a “drastic” drop in bookings, and Finland’s national carrier, Finnair, will furlough workers for up to a month and cancel 1,400 flights.

Advertisement

The demand drop-off that began in Asia picked up steam in the U.S. about two weeks ago, when the virus spread outside Asia, notably to Italy.

Delta’s Hauenstein said demand has fallen more sharply on the West Coast — Washington state and California have suffered larger outbreaks — than on the East Coast. He said younger people have been more willing to keep flying; people over 55 less willing.

The virus appears to be most dangerous among older people. The Associated Press reported over the weekend that the White House overruled a plan by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that older and physically weak Americans be advised not to fly on commercial airlines because of the new virus, according to a federal official. Instead, the CDC issued more nuanced advice, saying older people and those with health problems should avoid cruise ships, crowded places and “non-essential travel such as long plane trips.”

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said the largest decline has been in tickets within seven days of departure, which he said was entirely due to corporations restricting travel by employees. He predicted that business travel will return, but he didn’t say when.

Airlines have been waiving change fees and touting stepped-up cleaning of airplane cabins to make passengers feel more comfortable about flying.

They have also cut prices, although that has not stemmed the drop in demand. Hopper, a travel-data research firm, said the average domestic airfare fell 14 percent last week, with fare-sale discounts running more than 50 percent on some major routes such as New York-Chicago and Los Angeles-Washington.

Delta, United, American and most international carriers have suspended flights to China and reduced flights elsewhere in Asia.

U.S. airline officials say they can manage their way through the outbreak. They say their companies are stronger, more profitable and carrying less debt than in the past. Mergers have left fewer competitors. Lower oil prices will help — American expects to spend $3 billion less on fuel.

The airlines, however, are facing a challenge unlike any they have seen before.

“This current crisis is a test of the ability of our restructured industry to withstand the types of shock that we have never been able to withstand before,” American’s Parker said.

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:



 

TOPICS: Travel Business Health Lifestyle Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Amtrak Downeaster.
Travel
As concerns over coronavirus rise, airlines, Amtrak waive fees for travel changes March 5, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Swan's Island Harbor.
Travel
Are you ready for island life? You can win this Maine inn by writing an essay. March 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Gibson House museum in Boston.
$$$
Here are all of the local museums you can visit for free next month March 3, 2020 | 2:11 PM
FILE - In this April 20, 2017 file photo, Emirates planes are parked at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Major disruptions due to the new coronavirus have already caused the equivalent of a roughly $100 million loss to airline carriers in the Middle East region, which serves as a connection hub for east-west travel, the industry's main trade association said on Monday, March 2, 2020
Coronavirus
Airlines offer flexible travel options in response to the coronavirus March 2, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Singing Beach is a quiet Cape Ann spot perfect for beach reading. Check out the 1920s bathhouse and small snack stand when you get up to stretch. Non-resident parking is available Monday through Friday for $25 until the lot fills.Two-hour parking downtown near the train station is also available.
The Best
This Mass. beach in a 'quaint' town just ranked among the best in the U.S. March 2, 2020 | 3:08 PM
The fitness room at Four Seasons Hotel Boston, featuring TB12 equipment.
Tom Brady
You can now 'train like Tom Brady' at this Boston hotel March 2, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Boston-11/12/19 Pedestrian pause to look at the architecture at the Christian Science Center, as they are framed by the massive square columns. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Travel
What's Boston's most underrated tourist attraction? March 2, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Martha Stewart on G-Force One.
Zero Gravity
Weightless flights are coming to New England this spring March 2, 2020 | 11:29 AM
Logan Airport
Coronavirus
Another U.S. airline has waived change fees due to the coronavirus March 2, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Main Street at Christmas in Stockbridge.
Rankings
A new ranking says the most charming small town in America is in Mass. February 28, 2020 | 10:16 AM
JetBlue
Flights
Here's what JetBlue is doing for passengers due to the coronavirus February 27, 2020 | 12:19 PM
A room at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont.
Awards
The 'Hotel of the Year' is in Vermont February 26, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Chatham Lighthouse.
Trending
2 New England seaside locales are among the top 25 trending destinations this year February 25, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Hotel Viking in Newport, R.I. is offering a Leap Year deal through Dec. 31.
$$$
These Leap Day deals will save you money February 24, 2020 | 9:31 AM
20mini - Chatham Bars Inn Spa Suite. (Chatham Bars Inn)
Books
These 2 Mass. hotels are great for bookworms, according to The Wall Street Journal February 21, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Exterior view of the Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf.
'The upper echelon'
A Boston hotel just earned 5 diamonds from AAA February 20, 2020 | 2:33 PM
White Elephant courtyard pool
Florida
An iconic Nantucket hotel is opening a Palm Beach outpost this spring February 19, 2020 | 4:03 PM
The new Acela train traveling from New York to Colorado this week for high-speed testing.
Travel
Amtrak to begin high-speed testing of its new Acela trains, coming in 2021 February 19, 2020 | 3:50 PM
A Cape Air seaplane landed in Boston Harbor. Cape Air chief executive Dan Wolf has been trying to bring seaplane service to the harbor for seven years.
Seaplanes
Seaplane service is coming to Boston Harbor February 18, 2020 | 2:11 PM
Travel
A woman shamed a man for punching her reclined seat. The Internet is split on who’s in the wrong. February 14, 2020 | 8:40 AM
Blind Tiger in Portland, Maine
Maine
The very cool Blind Tiger boutique inn is now open in Portland February 14, 2020 | 5:00 AM
In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 photo, an Amtrak Acela train travels through Old Lyme, Conn. A plan to speed up Amtrak's high-speed rail corridor from Boston to Washington, D.C., is welcomed by business commuters but finding its strongest opposition in some shoreline towns in Connecticut. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
$$$
Amtrak is offering a Valentine's Day sale that involves a freebie February 13, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Ocean House in Westerly, R.I.
* * * * *
2 New England hotels were just named 5-star properties by Forbes Travel Guide February 13, 2020 | 10:01 AM
Travel
Federal report faults Southwest Airlines and FAA on safety February 12, 2020 | 9:30 AM
A renovated king room at Mandarin Oriental, Boston.
Hotels
A top-ranked Back Bay hotel is getting a $15 million makeover February 11, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Travelers wait in a queue to go through security at the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. The trade association Airlines for America has projected number of travelers will climb 3.7 percent from last year during the 12-day Thanksgiving travel period from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Travel
How not to get sick while traveling February 11, 2020 | 12:00 PM
The Frontier Airlines A320neo.
Logan Airport
Frontier Airlines will launch 'ultra-low-cost' seasonal flights between Boston and Philly February 11, 2020 | 12:00 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, a Southwest Airlines jet makes its approach to Dallas Love Field airport, in Dallas. Booking flights can be stressful as consumers worry about how to get the best deal and how far ahead to book, especially at holiday time. Experts say check multiple websites for prices and forget the notion that there's a magic day of the week or time of day when fares drop.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Travel
You'll get a free drink when flying this low-cost airline on Valentine's Day February 10, 2020 | 5:20 PM
British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London.
Travel
British Airways flight crosses Atlantic in less than 5 hours February 9, 2020 | 9:50 PM
Ragged Mountain, in Danbury, N.H., installed a new tubing park — over 650 feet in length, with 10 lanes, adding to the off-piste activities in the Granite State. Ragged will also introduce two new carpet lifts this season.
Travel
20 New England ski resorts with free deals for the oldest and youngest members of your family February 8, 2020 | 5:00 AM