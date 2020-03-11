A look inside Life House, Nantucket, opening this summer

A coastal Federal-style mansion on Nantucket will open this summer with a new look and a new name.

The historic Century House, a former luxury bed and breakfast and the oldest continually operating inn on Nantucket, was acquired by Boston-based investor and developer Blue Flag Partners in January. The company hired New York-based hotel brand Life House to redesign and operate it as a boutique hotel. Life House, Nantucket will debut this summer, Life House’s first hotel in the Northeast.

The 1833 building on Cliff Road, at one of the highest points on the island, was once a personal retreat for Captain Robert Calder in between whaling expeditions before he opened it up to travelers in 1870, according to the brand. To honor the building’s history, the design team followed the theme of “a nonchalant innkeeper’s humble abode.”

Advertisement

“We’re excited to expand to Nantucket with Life House, Nantucket, and look forward to honoring the history of the island with our thoughtful approach to design,” said Rami Zeidan, founder and CEO of Life House, in a press release. “We believe that understanding the history of a building and respecting the locale during our creative design process is what allows us to provide hotel guests and the community with authentic, locally-rooted experiences at all Life House properties.”

The Lobby at Life House, Nantucket. —Life House, Nantucket

The 17 guest rooms at Life House, Nantucket were designed to help guests “escape to a coastal nonchalance of simpler times,” according to the brand, which described the rooms as “light and airy and individually styled with local art, vintage artifacts and inspired textures.”

Guests can choose from deluxe king, standard king, queen, and full beds, which feature Revival luxury linens. Each room has a newly renovated en-suite bathroom with Le Labo bath products.

The hotel “reflects the nostalgic musing for the island’s native botany, fostering a retreat for holistic wellness, with raffia writing desks and botanical walk-in shower details,” according to the brand.

A guest room at Life House, Nantucket. —Life House, Nantucket

The property also features a 300-square-foot living room and kitchen with plenty of seating. The kitchen’s communal minibar will offer a curated selection of grab-and-go healthy food and beverages. The hotel is a “quick stroll” to both beaches and shops, according to the brand, and the food to go is great for bringing on island excursions.

Advertisement

A communal lounge at Life House, Nantucket.

The hotel’s 675-square-foot private garden lounge, complete with daybeds, is another place where traveler’s can relax. The garden lounge is a place “fit for arising under the morning sun, lounging amidst the lush garden sanctuary for an afternoon tea ritual, or falling asleep under the stars,” according to the hotel’s website.

The private garden at Life House, Nantucket. —Life House, Nantucket

The first Life House property opened in Miami in 2018, with 13 subsequent projects nationwide.

Rooms start at $239.