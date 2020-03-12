Here’s how cruises are changing booking and cancellation policies during coronavirus

What should you do if you have a cruise planned?

Norwegian Gem
–Norwegian Cruise Line
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Natalie B. Compton,
The Washington Post
March 12, 2020 | 5:45 PM

On Sunday, the State Department announced that U.S. citizens should not travel by cruise ship due to the heightened risk of contracting the coronavirus onboard. The warning aims to curb the spread of the virus.

What should you do if you have a cruise planned? Although many people will continue to cruise according to schedule as ships implement updated screening protocols, traveler restrictions and updated itineraries, others are understandably hesitant to embark on a vacation. The State Department is encouraging people who booked cruises to contact their cruise line for their updates and to check the CDC and State Department websites for the latest information.

Advertisement

For those who are following the guidance and avoiding cruises, there’s good news: Most companies are giving customers the opportunity to cancel their sailings for a “Future Cruise Credit” (a.k.a. FCC) – essentially, a coupon to reschedule. Details vary from cruise line to cruise line and depend on the ship’s departure date.

Here is a look at the flexible policies major cruise companies are implementing:

Princess

The cruise line experiencing the most severe outbreak problems, Princess Cruises, has canceled all planned trips for two months, affecting departures until May 10. Customers can reschedule their canceled cruise for a future trip departing through May 1, 2022, with a promise from Princess: “For guests to accept this offer, the company will add an additional generous future cruise credit benefit which can be applied to the cruise fare.”

Travelers who made final cruise payments and canceled their sailing on or after Feb. 4 will receive a Future Cruise Credit that can be used through May 1, 2022. Guests unable to use an FCC can go to Princess.com to request a cash refund through an online form.

Viking

Viking Cruises has suspended all of its river and ocean voyages scheduled to depart before April 30. According to a company announcement, customers hit by the cancellations will receive an FCC valid for the next 24 months, “valued at 125% of all monies paid to Viking or a refund equal to the amount paid.” Those unable to use their FCC voucher before it expires will be sent a refund for the original amount paid to Viking.

Royal Caribbean

Advertisement

Travelers with plans to sail on Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara or Silversea cruise ships on or before July 31, 2020, will have the option of canceling up to 48 hours before departure. The group’s “Cruise With Confidence” policy will give customers a full credit for their fare that can be applied to any future sailing in 2020 or 2021. The policy extends to trips already scheduled as well as future bookings.

Those who do embark on sailings should know that additional restrictions may be enforced “based on local circumstances,” the Celebrity Cruises website warns. “For example, certain countries may deny visas or prohibit entry based on travel history or nationality.” Contact the individual Royal Caribbean Cruises line for details on your particular sailing.

Carnival

Those booked on Carnival Cruise Line sailings before June 1 are encouraged to stick with vacation plans thanks to onboard credit incentives, such as $100 spending credits per cabin for three- to four-day cruises and $200 spending credits per cabin for cruises six days or longer.

Travelers who booked Carnival cruises before Friday that depart before June 1 can reschedule trips using an FCC. For customers with trips beginning before April 1, reservations can be changed up to three days before departure. Trips starting in April can be rescheduled before March 31 for an FCC that must be used by March 31, 2021. Customers with sailings May through September can cancel up to 30 days before their trip for an FCC that can be used one year of the original sailing date.

P&O

According to its website, P&O Cruises is taking extra precautions during the outbreak. However, the company believes threats to be low for its guests and crews.

Advertisement

“We understand if this situation has led you to think about cancelling your upcoming cruise,” the cruise line’s travel advisory page reads. “If you are concerned about travelling within balance due date due to medical reasons, we are now able to look at transferring your booking, if you can provide a letter from a medical practitioner/Doctor on headed paper which confirms that you are unfit to travel on your cruise.”

Norwegian

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a policy that allows customers who’ve booked trips through Sept. 30 the option of canceling up to 48 hours before departure. Customers will receive a credit for the full value of their trip valid until Dec. 31, 2022.

MSC

MSC Cruises has implemented a policy that allows new and existing guests the option of canceling their cruise up to 48 hours before sailings departing on or before July 31. Those who cancel can reschedule their booking on a cruise on or before Dec. 31, 2021, using an FCC. Customers must call the company’s contact center at 866-337-4309 to cancel through an agent to get their credit.

Holland America

Holland America Line customers considered high-risk for health reasons during the coronavirus outbreak (who can provide a doctor’s note advising that they cannot travel) can cancel at any time with the company’s Compassion Policy. Holland’s new Book With Confidence program lets guests cancel cruises that depart through May 31 for any reason. Customers who cancel their bookings will receive an FCC.

Seabourn

Seabourn is offering customers with new and existing bookings made through April 30 the option of canceling their cruises 30 days before sailing to receive an FCC for the full value of their trip. The program applies to sailings scheduled for departure between April 1 and Oct. 15; rescheduled cruises must embark before Dec. 31, 2021.

Abercrombie & Kent

Abercrombie & Kent is waiving standard cancellation fees for customers with existing Luxury Expedition Cruises bookings. People making new bookings between March 10 and May 31 can reschedule for a later cruise departing before Jan. 31, 2022.

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:



 

TOPICS: Travel Health Coronavirus News

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
BOSTON, MA - 3/06/2020: The Marriott Long Wharf Boston (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:stand alone photo
CORONAVIRUS
How Airbnb, hotels are responding to the coronavirus outbreak March 11, 2020 | 3:21 PM
A guest room at Life House, Nantucket.
Travel
A historic Nantucket hotel received a makeover, opens this summer March 11, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A United Airlnes plane is shown on the tarmac from an outdoor terrace and observation deck at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Coronavirus
Airlines slash flights, freeze hiring as virus cuts travel March 10, 2020 | 7:03 PM
The Amtrak Downeaster.
Travel
As concerns over coronavirus rise, airlines, Amtrak waive fees for travel changes March 5, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Swan's Island Harbor.
Travel
Are you ready for island life? You can win this Maine inn by writing an essay. March 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Gibson House museum in Boston.
$$$
Here are all of the local museums you can visit for free next month March 3, 2020 | 2:11 PM
FILE - In this April 20, 2017 file photo, Emirates planes are parked at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Major disruptions due to the new coronavirus have already caused the equivalent of a roughly $100 million loss to airline carriers in the Middle East region, which serves as a connection hub for east-west travel, the industry's main trade association said on Monday, March 2, 2020
Coronavirus
Airlines offer flexible travel options in response to the coronavirus March 2, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Singing Beach is a quiet Cape Ann spot perfect for beach reading. Check out the 1920s bathhouse and small snack stand when you get up to stretch. Non-resident parking is available Monday through Friday for $25 until the lot fills.Two-hour parking downtown near the train station is also available.
The Best
This Mass. beach in a 'quaint' town just ranked among the best in the U.S. March 2, 2020 | 3:08 PM
The fitness room at Four Seasons Hotel Boston, featuring TB12 equipment.
Tom Brady
You can now 'train like Tom Brady' at this Boston hotel March 2, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Boston-11/12/19 Pedestrian pause to look at the architecture at the Christian Science Center, as they are framed by the massive square columns. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Travel
What's Boston's most underrated tourist attraction? March 2, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Martha Stewart on G-Force One.
Zero Gravity
Weightless flights are coming to New England this spring March 2, 2020 | 11:29 AM
Logan Airport
Coronavirus
Another U.S. airline has waived change fees due to the coronavirus March 2, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Main Street at Christmas in Stockbridge.
Rankings
A new ranking says the most charming small town in America is in Mass. February 28, 2020 | 10:16 AM
JetBlue
Flights
Here's what JetBlue is doing for passengers due to the coronavirus February 27, 2020 | 12:19 PM
A room at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont.
Awards
The 'Hotel of the Year' is in Vermont February 26, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Chatham Lighthouse.
Trending
2 New England seaside locales are among the top 25 trending destinations this year February 25, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Hotel Viking in Newport, R.I. is offering a Leap Year deal through Dec. 31.
$$$
These Leap Day deals will save you money February 24, 2020 | 9:31 AM
20mini - Chatham Bars Inn Spa Suite. (Chatham Bars Inn)
Books
These 2 Mass. hotels are great for bookworms, according to The Wall Street Journal February 21, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Exterior view of the Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf.
'The upper echelon'
A Boston hotel just earned 5 diamonds from AAA February 20, 2020 | 2:33 PM
White Elephant courtyard pool
Florida
An iconic Nantucket hotel is opening a Palm Beach outpost this spring February 19, 2020 | 4:03 PM
The new Acela train traveling from New York to Colorado this week for high-speed testing.
Travel
Amtrak to begin high-speed testing of its new Acela trains, coming in 2021 February 19, 2020 | 3:50 PM
A Cape Air seaplane landed in Boston Harbor. Cape Air chief executive Dan Wolf has been trying to bring seaplane service to the harbor for seven years.
Seaplanes
Seaplane service is coming to Boston Harbor February 18, 2020 | 2:11 PM
Travel
A woman shamed a man for punching her reclined seat. The Internet is split on who’s in the wrong. February 14, 2020 | 8:40 AM
Blind Tiger in Portland, Maine
Maine
The very cool Blind Tiger boutique inn is now open in Portland February 14, 2020 | 5:00 AM
In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 photo, an Amtrak Acela train travels through Old Lyme, Conn. A plan to speed up Amtrak's high-speed rail corridor from Boston to Washington, D.C., is welcomed by business commuters but finding its strongest opposition in some shoreline towns in Connecticut. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
$$$
Amtrak is offering a Valentine's Day sale that involves a freebie February 13, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Ocean House in Westerly, R.I.
* * * * *
2 New England hotels were just named 5-star properties by Forbes Travel Guide February 13, 2020 | 10:01 AM
Travel
Federal report faults Southwest Airlines and FAA on safety February 12, 2020 | 9:30 AM
A renovated king room at Mandarin Oriental, Boston.
Hotels
A top-ranked Back Bay hotel is getting a $15 million makeover February 11, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Travelers wait in a queue to go through security at the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. The trade association Airlines for America has projected number of travelers will climb 3.7 percent from last year during the 12-day Thanksgiving travel period from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Travel
How not to get sick while traveling February 11, 2020 | 12:00 PM
The Frontier Airlines A320neo.
Logan Airport
Frontier Airlines will launch 'ultra-low-cost' seasonal flights between Boston and Philly February 11, 2020 | 12:00 PM