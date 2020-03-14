You can take a virtual tour of these Mass. museums and cultural institutions

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the shutdown of schools, businesses, and organizations across the state, including many local museums.

But you can still get your cultural fix by taking advantage of virtual museum tours from the comfort of your home.

Google Arts & Culture offers online tours and exhibits of hundreds of museums around the world, including several in Boston such as the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and Museum of Fine Arts.

That’s right, you can go on a virtual stroll through the lush courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and enjoy a close-up look at the paintings and sculptures in the galleries of the MFA. You can also examine the personal papers of John Quincy Adams and Thomas Jefferson at the Massachusetts Historical Society.

Children home from school who want to check out the Boston Children’s Museum can plot their next museum adventure by navigating past fun spots like the three-story New Balance Foundation Climb on the first floor and the Construction Zone on the third floor, via the virtual tour on the museum’s website.

You can also take a virtual tour of the Massachusetts State House from your home, checking out the Great Hall, the Senate Chamber, the office of the Speaker of the House, and more. The tour describes nine historic spaces and “highlights paintings, sculpture, artifacts, and decorative arts commemorating the people and events that helped to shape the Commonwealth and nation.”