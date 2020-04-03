5 reasons to (virtually) travel around New England this weekend

Tour a historic mansion, wander a national park, view daffodils, and more, all from your couch.

Historic New England's Eustis Estate Museum in Milton hosts virtual tours.
Historic New England's Eustis Estate Museum in Milton hosts virtual tours. –Historic New England
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 3, 2020

As Massachusetts residents face another weekend at home due to the statewide stay-at-home advisory because of the coronavirus pandemic, cultural institutions across New England are providing a virtual escape.

Related Links

Ahead, discover how you can tour a historic mansion in Massachusetts, wander a national park in Maine, and view daffodils in Rhode Island, all from the comfort of your couch.

Tour historic properties in Milton and Lincoln

Virtual visitors can explore the 1878 Eustis Estate Museum in Milton and the 1938 Gropius House in Lincoln, courtesy of Historic New England. You can wander the inside of the buildings and also check out photos, videos, and archival materials. The Eustis Estate Museum, designed by renowned Boston architect William Ralph Emerson, sits on 80 acres of picturesque landscape at the base of the Blue Hills in Milton. Gropius House was designed by Walter Gropius, who taught architecture at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design.

Visit with the animals at the New England Aquarium in Boston

Advertisement

The New England Aquarium takes virtual visitors behind the scenes with the animals daily and the videos are listed on its website. So you can kick back on your couch and watch Reggae the Atlantic Harbor seal brush his teeth (Friday’s video), tour the lobster lab, watch sea lions in training, and more. The New England Aquarium boasts the largest shark and ray touch tank on the East Coast and is home to seals, sea lions, and penguins.

The daffodils at Blithewold in Rhode Island. —Blithewold

See the daffodils blooming at Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum in Bristol, R.I.

The historic 33-acre estate on the shore of Narragansett Bay is the home of more than 50,000 blooming daffodils every April. The property may be closed, but you don’t have to miss out on the beauty or blooms. Every Sunday and Wednesday, the staff sets up a live feed from a variety of outdoor spots, which means virtual visitors can listen to the wind in the trees, the birds chirping, and view the daffodils blooming.

Examine an art exhibit at Fruitlands Museum in Harvard

If you missed the exhibition “Pastoral Present” by Wilhelm Neusser at Fruitlands Museum, which ran from April 2019 to March 2020, you can still view it from the comfort of your home. Fruitlands Museum curator Shana Dumont Garr offers a virtual tour of the project, in which German-born painter Wilhelm Neusser altered the display of the museum’s permanent collection of nineteenth-century landscapes by Hudson River School painters such as Albert Bierstadt, Thomas Cole, and Frederic Church by adding new paintings created specifically for the space. Fruitlands Museum is home to five collections on 210 acres of meadows and woods.

Visit Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine

Advertisement

You can take a virtual trip to Acadia National Park’s famous 1,530-foot Cadillac Mountain, where sunrises and sunsets are “bucket-list experiences,” according to Fodor’s. You can also check out many other aspects of the popular park, such as Jordan Pond, a 187-acre mountain lake, and the 110-foot pink granite Otter Cliff. The 47,000 acre Atlantic coast park full of mountains, beaches, lush forests, 45 miles of carriage trails, and granite cliffs, attracts millions of visitors each year.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Coronavirus Rhode Island How to Boston History Arts Animals Maine Rhode Island Travel Maine Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
logan airport
'Unprecedented'
Here’s how much airlines have reduced departures from Logan Airport April 10, 2020 | 4:01 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Airbnb app logo is displayed on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Travel
Airbnb, Tripadvisor launch online travel experiences April 10, 2020 | 1:21 PM
Logan Airport
Flight refunds
How to secure a refund for a flight canceled due to coronavirus, according to the experts April 9, 2020 | 1:41 PM
A pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron in Miami.
Travel
Here's what American Airlines is doing for customers who booked summer travel April 8, 2020 | 2:15 PM
JetBlue
Travel
Read JetBlue's latest message to its 23,000 crew members April 6, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Airbnb
Here's why Airbnb's CEO apologized to hosts this week April 1, 2020 | 1:59 PM
logan express bus
Transportation
Logan Express service suspended in Back Bay, Peabody March 30, 2020 | 2:05 PM
TripAdvisor, which is based in Needham, Massachusetts, says it has changed its rules about reviews that contain allegations of rape or other crimes.
Travel
Tripadvisor CEO: 'The one thing I am confident in is that — yes, people will travel again' March 30, 2020 | 10:44 AM
The Boston Harbor Hotel
Travel
Boston Harbor Hotel called its decision to temporarily close 'the most difficult moment we have ever had' March 25, 2020 | 5:33 PM
Kyle Grillot / Bloomberg
Travel
Inside American Airlines’ scramble as coronavirus grounds jets by hundreds March 25, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Amtrak’s high-speed Acela train allowed faster travel around the country beginning in 1999. Commuters now had an alternative to air travel between Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C.Pictured: At South Station, passengers walk to the 11:13 a.m. acela train.
Amtrak
You can no longer travel on Amtrak's Acela trains March 24, 2020 | 2:16 PM
American and Canadian cruise ship passengers from the Costa Luminosa arrive at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, near Atlanta , Friday, March 20, 2020.
Coronavirus
Stranded cruise ship passengers describe chaotic flight home March 20, 2020 | 7:34 PM
The Seaport Hotel.
Travel
Boston's Seaport Hotel will temporarily close due to the coronavirus pandemic March 20, 2020 | 4:34 PM
JetBlue
JetBlue
'We are not going to sugarcoat it': JetBlue detailed its recent financial picture in letter to employees March 20, 2020 | 11:04 AM
The Amtrak Downeaster.
Coronavirus
Amtrak's Downeaster schedule is changing due to the coronavirus pandemic March 17, 2020 | 12:37 PM
In this photo provided by Austin Boschen, people wait in line to go through the customs on Saturday at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Tex. (Austin Boschen/AP)
Travel
Coronavirus screening causes massive bottlenecks at O'Hare and other U.S. airports March 15, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Pretend you’re in 15th century Venice and kiss in the courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.
Travel
You can take a virtual tour of these Mass. museums and cultural institutions March 14, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston.
Coronavirus
Delta slashes flights by 40 percent as virus cripples global travel March 13, 2020 | 6:30 PM
JetBlue
Coronavirus
JetBlue permanently bans passenger with coronavirus who didn't admit test results were pending March 13, 2020 | 5:52 PM
Coronavirus
Read Airbnb's updated 'extenuating circumstances' policy applicable to bookings in the U.S. March 13, 2020 | 2:29 PM
A United Airlnes plane is shown on the tarmac from an outdoor terrace and observation deck at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Travel
Airlines cancel flights and lay off workers as stocks plummet March 12, 2020 | 6:38 PM
Norwegian Gem
Coronavirus
Here's how cruises are changing booking and cancellation policies during coronavirus March 12, 2020 | 5:45 PM
BOSTON, MA - 3/06/2020: The Marriott Long Wharf Boston (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:stand alone photo
CORONAVIRUS
How Airbnb, hotels are responding to the coronavirus outbreak March 11, 2020 | 3:21 PM
A guest room at Life House, Nantucket.
Travel
A historic Nantucket hotel received a makeover, opens this summer March 11, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A United Airlnes plane is shown on the tarmac from an outdoor terrace and observation deck at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Coronavirus
Airlines slash flights, freeze hiring as virus cuts travel March 10, 2020 | 7:03 PM
The Amtrak Downeaster.
Travel
As concerns over coronavirus rise, airlines, Amtrak waive fees for travel changes March 5, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Swan's Island Harbor.
Travel
Are you ready for island life? You can win this Maine inn by writing an essay. March 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Gibson House museum in Boston.
$$$
Here are all of the local museums you can visit for free next month March 3, 2020 | 2:11 PM
Coronavirus
Airlines offer flexible travel options in response to the coronavirus March 2, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Singing Beach is a quiet Cape Ann spot perfect for beach reading. Check out the 1920s bathhouse and small snack stand when you get up to stretch. Non-resident parking is available Monday through Friday for $25 until the lot fills.Two-hour parking downtown near the train station is also available.
The Best
This Mass. beach in a 'quaint' town just ranked among the best in the U.S. March 2, 2020 | 3:08 PM