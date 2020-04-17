When it’s safe and you’re ready to travel again, where do you most want to go?

Is it a bucket-list destination? Does someone you love live there?

Twelve-mile-long Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales, the Turks and Caicos capital, is among the world’s best.
Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos. –DIANE BAIR FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 17, 2020 | 5:06 PM

Many Massachusetts residents have cancelled and postponed travel plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We don’t yet know when travel advisories will be lifted. Until then, we can at least daydream from home. When it’s safe and you’re ready to travel again, where do you most want to go?

Perhaps you dream of traveling to Vermont for a long-overdue visit with family. Or maybe you want to finally take that bucket-list vacation to Turks and Caicos or Ireland. Tell us where you’d like to travel and why.

Please share your answer at community@boston.com or in the form below and it may be featured on Boston.com.

