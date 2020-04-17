Many Massachusetts residents have cancelled and postponed travel plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We don’t yet know when travel advisories will be lifted. Until then, we can at least daydream from home. When it’s safe and you’re ready to travel again, where do you most want to go?

Perhaps you dream of traveling to Vermont for a long-overdue visit with family. Or maybe you want to finally take that bucket-list vacation to Turks and Caicos or Ireland. Tell us where you’d like to travel and why.

Please share your answer at community@boston.com or in the form below and it may be featured on Boston.com.

Advertisement