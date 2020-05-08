Crane Beach, other popular Massachusetts properties to reopen May 19

Five popular Mass. properties, including Crane Beach, will open later this month in a limited way due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the Trustees of Reservations announced Friday.

Crane Beach in Ipswich, deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, Fruitlands Museum in Harvard, Naumkeag in Stockbridge, and World’s End in Hingham, will all open on May 19 “to provide residents of those respective communities with more opportunities to spend time in nature during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Trustees wrote in a press release.

“I have received hundreds of letters and emails describing how much these properties are loved and appreciated, which is why our staff is working so diligently to reopen these special places that serve to heal and restore us during this difficult time,” said Barbara Erickson, Trustees president and CEO, in the press release. “We

are thrilled to reopen these five beloved properties and ask for the public’s help in following CDC social distancing guidelines and the governor’s stay local recommendation.”

Advertisement

The properties will be opened “in a controlled and limited manner that will ease overcrowding, ensure social distancing, and keep both visitors and staff safe by staying aligned with the governor’s stay at home order, which calls for local use only,” according to the release.

Parking lots will be limited to less than half capacity, and visitors will buy parking passes online for the entire day or a specific window of time, depending on the property.

Naumkeag House & Gardens in Stockbridge. — R. Cheek / The Trustees of Reservations

Crane Beach will restrict passes to existing parking permit holders and Trustees members between May 19 and June 2. Lifeguards will be on duty daily beginning May 23. After that, beginning on June 3, the general public can buy parking passes online in advance. There will be no on-site transactions, and visitors without passes will be turned away.

Crane Beach bathrooms will be open “with significant capacity controls,” but outdoor showers and water fountains will be unavailable, the Trustrees wrote. The snack shack will be closed, but guests can bring their own food and drink.

Here are the social distancing guidelines visitors must follow on all open properties, according to the Trustees:

Wear a face covering if you are over the age of 2;

Limit visits to open Trustees properties in your respective town or neighborhood;

Stay at least six feet away from other visitors, including stepping aside on the trail to let others pass;

Where dogs are allowed, keep them on leashes and away from other visitors;

Return during a less busy time if a parking lot is full.

The Trustees, a nonprofit conservation organization in Massachusetts, closed all of its 118 properties on March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic and reopened more than 70 unstaffed properties on April 8. The five properties opening May 19 will be staffed and for local use only, the Trustees wrote.

Advertisement

Guests can begin reserving parking passes for these properties beginning May 13 at thetrustees.org/COVID19.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.