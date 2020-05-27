What to know if you’re making a trip to Six Flags this summer

There will be a “new normal” at Six Flags New England when it reopens this season.

The national amusement park chain announced new health and safety measures on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic ahead of its first park opening in Oklahoma City on June 5. The company has not yet provided an opening date for Six Flags New England in Agawam.

If you’re planning to visit Six Flags this summer, you’ll need to make an online reservation, wear a face mask, undergo a temperature check, follow strict social distancing guidelines, and more.

“This ‘new normal’ will be very different, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment,” said Mike Spanos, Six Flags president and CEO, in a statement.

Capacity will be limited at the parks, so visitors will be required to make an online reservation prior to their visit. All guests and staff members must wear face masks inside the park, and visitors can buy one at the front gate if needed, said Sharon Parker, communications manager for Six Flags, in a video posted on social media. Children age 2 and under are not required to wear a mask, and accommodations will be made on a case-by-case basis for people with disabilities, health concerns, religious restrictions, or other circumstances, according to the company.

We’ve been working hard to create a safe experience for everyone as we prepare to reopen. Here’s what you need to know about our NEW safety measures. pic.twitter.com/aKJkQHElKW — Six Flags (@SixFlags) May 26, 2020

All guests will have their temperatures checked via thermal imaging upon entering the park, and their bags will be searched by a new touchless bag check system. Once inside, visitors will notice plenty of signage outlining safety measures and social distancing.

“Social distancing will be strictly enforced with clear markers showing where to stand in queue lines for park entry, restrooms, dining, and also where to sit on rides and attractions,” Parker said.

When it comes time to board a ride, guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions, according to the company.

“We will soon be launching a new virtual queue system for ride lines,” Parker said, noting that guests will still be able to ride with their group.

Expect an expanded the use of mobile food ordering and increased emphasis on cashless transactions as well, Parker said.

Visitors practicing social distancing. —Business Wire

Workers will step up cleaning efforts in high-traffic zones such as restrooms, dining areas, ride seats and restraints, and queue line railings. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will also be found throughout the parks and at ride entrance and exits.

“The return of fun is something every member of the Six Flags team takes seriously,” said Parker. “And we are working hard to keep you and your family safe.”