A Mass. town closed its beaches due to noncompliance with COVID-19 guidelines

Heart Pond and Freeman Lake beaches in Chelmsford are closed "until further notice."

Heart Pond in Chelmsford.
Heart Pond in Chelmsford. –Google Street View
By
, Boston.com Staff
May 29, 2020

The town of Chelmsford closed Heart Pond and Freeman Lake beaches on Friday due to noncompliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Town officials posted the closures on the town website Thursday, writing that the Board of Health has received reports of beachgoers not abiding by beach guidelines issued by the state.

“Per the Chelmsford Board of Health, effective Friday May 29, 2020, the beaches at  Heart Pond and Freeman Lake will be closed due to the Board of Health receiving reports and witnessing non-compliance with Beach Guidelines set forth by Governor Baker and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health during the COVID-19 pandemic,” town officials wrote.

Massachusetts beaches reopened on Monday, but with rules in place regarding crowd size, masks, activities, and social distancing.

The beach guidelines, released May 18 by the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, include limiting social gatherings to fewer than 10 people, remaining six feet from others, maintaining 12 feet between towel/beach blanket areas, wearing masks if social distancing is not possible, and refraining from beach sports such as volleyball, soccer, and bocce.

The beaches are closed “until further notice,” according to the town website.

