Read the reopening guidelines for Massachusetts hotels, motels, and other lodging

Lodging operators must inform out-of-state guests of the state's policy urging travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Boston skyline
The Boston skyline. –The Boston Globe
By
, Boston.com Staff
May 29, 2020

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on Friday released reopening guidelines for Massachusetts hotels, motels, and other lodging, which are scheduled to open no sooner than June 8 during Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan.

Hotels will have to follow a checklist that includes social distancing, hygiene protocols, staffing and operations, and cleaning and disinfecting.

“Lodging safety standards apply to all forms of lodging, and that includes hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, and short-term residential rentals including those arranged through online hosting platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo,” Polito said during Friday’s press conference.

Here are some of the checklist guidelines that hotels will have to follow:

  • Guests and staff must wear face coverings when inside hallways and common areas;
  • Hand sanitizer must be offered in public areas throughout the facility;
  • Ballrooms, meeting rooms, function halls, and all other indoor or outdoor event facilities must remain closed;
  • On-site restaurants, pools, gyms, spas, golf courses, and other amenities may operate only as these categories are authorized to operate elsewhere and are subject to the same safety rules;
  • Lodging operators cannot host weddings, business events, or other organized gatherings of any kind;
  • Buffets or self-service areas with multi-use items are not allowed;
  • Close or reconfigure guest common spaces and high-density areas such as lobbies/front-desk check-in, break rooms, and business centers;
  • Establish directional hallways and passageways for foot traffic, with clearly visible signage;
  • The number of people riding in an elevator will be limited;
  • Workers may not open the doors of cars or taxis and valet parking should be avoided;
  • Non-essential amenities such as water or coffee stations, coat rooms, etc. will be removed from public locations;
  • Consider leaving guest rooms vacant for 24 hours after each departing guest to allow for deep cleaning.
Advertisement

“Lodging operators must inform guests of the Commonwealth’s policy urging travelers to self quarantine for 14 days when arriving out of state,” Polito said.

Read the full checklist here:

TOPICS: Travel Hotels Coronavirus New England Travel How to Boston

